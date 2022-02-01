St. Agnes celebrates Catholic Schools Week with giving back

After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Agnes Catholic Schools, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, decided that they would use their Catholic Schools Week to celebrate all the people who helped make Catholic education possible amidst one of the largest hurdles to education.
“The theme this year is ‘Faith, Excellence and Service,’ and so what they suggest that you do is focus on the different entities that help to build Catholic education,” St. Agnes Administrator Julie Brown said. “... So it’s just like recognizing the other people that make up the entities — so the students, the staff, the volunteers, the community — it’s just kind of what it’s really about.”
Brown said that each day of the week is dedicated to honoring a different group. Sunday, the school honored the parish at each Mass; Monday, the students went to various public service organizations with bags of popcorn to say thank you for their service to the community; Tuesday, the school celebrated the students with fun fellowship between different grades and spiritual bouquets for each grade; Wednesday, the students will celebrate the state and nation by hanging out with the bishop of Grand Island and the diocesan superintendent; and Thursday, students will celebrate their families with special thank you notes and goodie bags for the volunteers. Friday will be just a fun movie day for the entire school.
Brown said she feels “incredibly blessed” to have all the support throughout the community to keep the school running, which is why she was happy for the students to show their appreciation to different groups of people this year.
“Considering where we’ve been in the last two years, we’re just incredibly grateful and feel hugely blessed to have survived the pandemic; a lot of Catholic schools didn’t. And, we feel incredibly blessed for that,” Brown said. “And, again, that’s due in huge part to our community — our parish, our families, but also this community.”
Students also said they are grateful for the opportunity to get their education at St. Agnes.
“I like it because I’m greeted (by) my friendly friends,” fifth grader Lizbeth Cabrera-Hernandez said, “and you’re welcomed here and are learning about God which other public schools usually don’t.”
Fourth grader Reagan Schiff said she likes going to St. Agnes because “we get to learn to be better people, and we get to go to Mass and receive the body of Christ.”
By celebrating Catholic Schools Week, students like Cabrera-Hernandez and Schiff get to show their appreciation for their education and the community of a small, tight-knit school.
“We get to celebrate our community and just having fun as a group,” Cabrera-Hernandez said.
As a part of the celebrations on Tuesday, the older students paired up with the younger ones to read, hang out and play games with each other. Schiff said that being able to get together like that helps them “show unity to each other.”
It’s that comradery, Brown said, that makes a Catholic education so appealing to parents.
“One of the greatest assets of Catholic education, besides the ability to build a student’s mind, body and spirit — I think it’s important to educate the whole child and you’re able to do that here in this setting — but I think another really big part of it, and I think our families would say so too, is the community of a place like this,” she said. “…They (the older students) loved being able to go down there and be with the (younger students). … I think the community piece is a really big aspect and something that both the kids and the families really appreciate about this environment.”