St. Agnes celebrates Catholic Schools Week with giving back

As a part of the celebrations on Tuesday, the older students paired up with the younger ones to read, hang out and play games with each other. Schiff said that being able to get together like that helps them “show unity to each other.”

“One of the greatest assets of Catholic education, besides the ability to build a student’s mind, body and spirit — I think it’s important to educate the whole child and you’re able to do that here in this setting — but I think another really big part of it, and I think our families would say so too, is the community of a place like this,” she said. “…They (the older students) loved being able to go down there and be with the (younger students). … I think the community piece is a really big aspect and something that both the kids and the families really appreciate about this environment.”