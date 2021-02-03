St. Agnes celebrates Catholic Schools Week

“Catholic Schools Week is a national celebration for Catholic schools across the country to celebrate the opportunity to grow in their faith while being in school,” principal Julie Brown said. “… I think it’s great for kids to be able to learn values and faith while learning education as well.”

Brown said that this year’s theme for the week is “Faith excellence in service,” which she felt was a great theme not just for Catholic schools, but for St. Agnes in particular.

“(Those) are three words that just really probably describe a Catholic school well,” she said. “I mean, obviously, we are working to build kids in their faith. Also, working toward excellence as not just academically, but also in character and as people. And then service is a big part of what we do here.”

Every year for Catholic Schools Week, St. Agnes students donate to a local charity. This year, students are gathering various items that moms with newborn babies might need and will be donating them to Options Pregnancy Center, a non-profit organization that is starting up to provide Christ-centered support and resources to women and families with unplanned pregnancies.