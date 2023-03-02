The St Agnes Penny Carnival, an event that began 60 years ago, is returning Sunday, March 5.

The penny carnival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the St Agnes School Gym.

​Admission to the event is free. There will be great games, BINGO, a cake walk, cotton candy, a raffle and a Mexican food Dinner featuring enchiladas, tacos, rice, pork chili as well as hot dogs, nachos and brownies.

All proceeds will go toward the operating costs at St. Agnes Catholic School. All games require tickets to be played and game ticket prices are 10 tickets for $1 or 110 tickets for $10.

Tickets are available from any St Agnes School student and will be on sale until 3:00pm the day of the carnival.

​If you have any questions about this event, call Mandi Adams, at the number above or by contacting Julie Brown, head administrator, at St. Agnes Catholic School.