St. Agnes School will be holding preschool and kindergarten registration next week.

Registration will be open from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Students must be 4-years-old by Aug. 1 to enroll in preschool and 5-years-old by Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten. A state embossed birth certificate and proof of current immunizations are required for enrollment. Scholarship assistance is available for those who qualify.

Students interested in other grades may also register at this time, and openings are available at all grades.

Anyone with questions can contact Julie Brown at jbrown@st-agnes-school.com or 308-632-6918 extension #3.