St. Agnes School to hold open registration

SCOTTSBLUFF - St. Agnes School will be holding open registration during the week of Feb. 21-25. New students may register during the hours of 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. A student entering the Pre-K program must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, and those entering kindergarten must be 5 years old by Aug. 1. A state embossed birth certificate and record of current immunizations is also needed.