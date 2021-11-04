State Board of Education candidate visiting Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Elizabeth Tegtmeier, candidate for Nebraska State Board of Education District 7, announced an upcoming meet and greet in Bridgeport.

Tegtmeier will be at the Bridgeport Hospital Training Center on Saturday, Nov 13, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to visit with local residents about her campaign for the State BOE as well as hear their concerns about education in Nebraska.

Tegtmeier is a certified English teacher with a Bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska Lincoln and a Master’s in curriculum and Instruction from University of Nebraska Kearney. She was born and raised in North Platte where she and her husband are raising their family.

Tagtmeier is running for the Nebraska State Board of Education, citing her goals to improve student proficiency in core subjects, support local control in education, and to identify ways to recruit and retain outstanding qualified teachers.

“I am running for the Nebraska State Board of Education to be the voice for our values in western Nebraska,” she said. “Our children and families need a strong voice and advocate to stand up for the future of our state.”