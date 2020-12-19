State education commissioner: Stay vigilant in COVID-19 preventatives to keep schools in-session

“I like to say this virus attacks us with our humanity,” he said, saying we all like to have contact with others, engaging and interacting with them.

Right now, he said, we have a “light at the end of the tunnel,” with two coronavirus vaccines being distributed this week. In the meantime, all of us in the community need to keep using precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, and washing our hands.

“The fewer people who get sick now, the less disruption we’re going to have, the more activities that we can see students participating in,” he said. “It’s just a critical time. It’s not fun for anyone, but the reality is, these are good and proven precautions.”

No one wants to go back to the early days of the pandemic, when schools were shuttered and students across the state were remote learning. Simply put, to “Do Right, Right Now” is about a holistic responsibility and accountability that we have to one another, even without mandates, Blomstedt said.

“The idea is to kind of take care of one another in our communities,” he said. “That is what schools want to do, they are being a great role model. ... In reality everyone wants the same thing, that people stay safe, that our neighbors stay safe.”