State education commissioner: Stay vigilant in COVID-19 preventatives to keep schools in-session

As school districts across the state work toward a common goal of keeping kids in classes, the Nebraska Department of Education has joined a statewide campaign urging people to “Do Right, Right Now,” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Star-Herald visited with Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt to talk about the campaign. The campaign, initially aimed at increasing messages about wearing masks, encouraging social distancing and other preventative measures in Dodge County, expanded to include messaging across the state.
School districts throughout the state did “amazing work” Blomstedt said in the fall and continuing that work to prepare school environments for re-opening and continuing teaching in a pandemic. The goal of school districts was to keep students and staff as safe as possible while school was in session.
However, the work of school districts is only part of the work to keep schools in session.
“The biggest threat to keep these schools open was the community spread levels, and continues to be the biggest threat,” Blomstedt said. “And so really, in order for us to maintain operations and maintain what we know to be best for kids — which is ultimately keeping them in school — we need the community’s help.”
When hearing about the “Do Right, Right Now,” campaign, Blomstedt said that it aligned with the education community’s goal to help get that message out.
To reinforce the message in school districts, the Nebraska Department of Education has made “Do Right, Right Now” campaign resources available on its Launch Nebraska website, which can be distributed to parents and in the community.
“We just want schools to help amplify these types of messages. In addition to the schools, within our communities, we’ve seen some great examples of community leaders coming together with school leaders and doing a public service message or otherwise. It’s really just become a community effort to keep the virus in check, until, hopefully, the end of the pandemic whenever that may be.”
One of the key messages of the campaign is encouraging mask usage. The Nebraska Department of Education does recommend schools implement mask mandates within their schools and the Nebraska State Board of Education has passed a resolution asking schools to implement mask mandates. The Nebraska Department of Education has also been supportive of the NSAA’s requirements that require masking, social distancing and other measures to limit spread at school-sponsored activities such as sports.
However, Blomstedt said, the decision for mask mandates does still remain on the local level. The Nebraska State Board of Education is unable to mandate that school districts implement mask requirements.
“I think a lot of it has been once you get solid information out there that they (school boards) understand that masks help prevent the spread (of the coronavirus). ... It’s very well proven that it helps diminish the spread (of the coronavirus) and within schools that is very true.”
Some districts that were initially hesitant to implement mask mandates did so after seeing the effect of cases in classrooms, whether that meant students or staff testing positive for coronavirus or large numbers of students having to be quarantined because of exposure. State directed health measures favor classrooms where masks are in use, with students and staff not having to quarantine if all parties are wearing a mask.
Efforts, such as the NSAA’s limits at school activities, are a reasonable approach to keep the school environment safe, Blomstedt said, not just for players, students and staff, but also for the people who are congregating in the school setting, such as parents and grandparents.
“It’s about keeping the community safe,” he said.
Statewide, he said, school districts know challenges will exist as we enter into the next semester, but are more confident than many may have been when the school year started in August.
Similar efforts to those deployed by Nebraska school districts are also being shown to be working throughout the nation.
Blomstedt said the CDC released a new report this week that showed that most coronavirus cases among children aren’t tied to schools and cited mask usage as a factor in keeping cases down in those environments. The study found that children in most cases were more likely to have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at a gathering with persons who lived outside their household, activities with other children outside of school or had guests inside their home.
“I like to say this virus attacks us with our humanity,” he said, saying we all like to have contact with others, engaging and interacting with them.
Right now, he said, we have a “light at the end of the tunnel,” with two coronavirus vaccines being distributed this week. In the meantime, all of us in the community need to keep using precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, and washing our hands.
“The fewer people who get sick now, the less disruption we’re going to have, the more activities that we can see students participating in,” he said. “It’s just a critical time. It’s not fun for anyone, but the reality is, these are good and proven precautions.”
No one wants to go back to the early days of the pandemic, when schools were shuttered and students across the state were remote learning. Simply put, to “Do Right, Right Now” is about a holistic responsibility and accountability that we have to one another, even without mandates, Blomstedt said.
“The idea is to kind of take care of one another in our communities,” he said. “That is what schools want to do, they are being a great role model. ... In reality everyone wants the same thing, that people stay safe, that our neighbors stay safe.”
For more on the “Do Right, Right Now” campaign, visit https://dorightrightnow.org/. The website contains resources for sharing the message about COVID-19 precautions.
maunette,loeks@starherald.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!