CHADRON – Chadron State College Director of Housing and Residence Life Austen Stephens has been appointed as the interim dean of student affairs, according to an announcement by President Randy Rhine. Stephens fills the position vacated by Tara Hart. He will also continue in his current role, a position he has had since September 2017.

Rhine said Stephens’ experience in Housing and Residence Life will provide continuity for staff and students.

“We’re pleased Austen has accepted taking on this role, in addition to his current duties,” Rhine said.

Stephens said he appreciates the opportunity to continue the vision and initiatives of his predecessors.

“I look forward to leading a division composed of several strong teams,” Stephens said.

A native of Lincoln, Stephens supervises three full-time professional staff and about 40 part-time student employees. He oversees Residence Life educational and social programming including service projects, such as campus clean-up and programs covering a wide range of topics including healthy lifestyle choices, student success, personal development, diversity, and safety. His team collaborates with the Title IX office, security office, intramurals, and The Pit to provide events and activities for students.

Stephens, who also played football for the Eagles, earned his business administration bachelor’s degree in 2014 with a management option and a minor in Biology. In 2016, he earned an MBA from CSC while working for Housing and Residence Life.

Stephens has participated in and led numerous search committees and student conduct panels, served on the Strategic Planning Committee established by the Nebraska State College System Office, the CSC Strategic Planning Committee and the Food Service Committee.

Additionally, he has assisted with developing requests for proposals for laundry equipment, food service and vending providers. He navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, and coordinated food delivery to students, and meeting needs to isolate and quarantine ill students. He has also helped facilitate temporary faculty and staff housing at Eagle Ridge.

Stephens began his employment with CSC as a part-time student worker in the spring of 2011. In the summer of 2011, he was hired as a resident advisor to help with high school camps.

From 2014 to 2015, he was an assistant director of residence life. He was then named associate director of residence life in 2015. A year later, he was named the associate director of Housing and Residence Life. In that position he was responsible for hiring, training, and supervising hall directors and resident advisors.

Stephens, and his wife Ashley, also a CSC alum, have three children.