Stevens launches Board of Ed re-election campaign

Robin Stevens, the current District 7 representative on the Nebraska State Board of Education (SBOE), has announced that he intends to run for re-election.
District 7 covers 44 counties in western and central Nebraska. Stevens, from Gothenburg, was elected to his first term on the SBOE in 2018. He said his three main priorities if he wins re-election would be to encourage people to become teachers, to expand early childhood education opportunities, and to create safe and caring environments for children.
“My number one goal throughout (my first term) ... was to increase early childhood education opportunities,” Stevens said. “While that has been ongoing, there’s been some really significant growth in that area. Career education is another thing that’s growing, but it needs to grow more.”
Before being elected to the board, Stevens had a long educational career. He had served in various capacities as a teacher, coach and administrator, including 13 years as the superintendent at Schuyler County Schools. He said this lengthy track record in education was one reason he chose to run for the board of education in 2018.
“What you get from me is 40 years of educational experience. One of the reasons I’m running is I think that experience in teaching ... aligns with the interests of the State Board of Education,” Stevens said.
Stevens is part of a committee set up by the board to improve education standard development. This came after the board halted a set of proposed health standards in September due to parent backlash. The standards would have taught about sexual orientations, identities and activities to children who were in elementary school. Previous Board President Maureen Nickels asked the committee to provide their report no later than Jan. 25.
“I want people to know that there has never been a vote by the state board to either approve or disapprove the proposed health standards ... I felt like the language that was used in parts of the health standards was too raw and therefore inappropriate.” Stevens said the board had learned from listening to the people on that issue. Especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was a bad time for some of the changes to be proposed.
Stevens said the board’s focus is on doing what is best for the children they serve.
The primary election day in Nebraska is on May 10, 2022. Every two years, four members of the eight-member board are up for re-election. Other candidates for District 7, who had previously announced their campaigns, are Pat Moore of Litchfield and Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte. Stevens said he had not yet finalized a campaign schedule, but that he would be participating in an open forum hosted by the Lincoln County Cattlemen on Jan. 20.