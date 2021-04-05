Story Time weekly gatherings planned through April

ALLIANCE — April at the Alliance Public Library includes Story Time weekly gatherings, for children ages 3-6, on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 pm.

Themes for the month include Hans Christian Andersen, Rain Showers and Spring Flowers, Favorite Foods, Earth Day/Recycling and Terrific Trees. Visit the Alliance Public Library website for information about the library, including Story Time Read-a-long videos produced by Alliance Public Library staff. Staff really enjoy putting these videos together and it’s a great way to share reading at home.

The first publication of Nancy Drew mysteries happened on April 28, 1930, with “The Secret of the Old Clock, “The Hidden Staircase” and “The Bungalow Mystery.” To celebrate this 90-year milestone, the Alliance Public Library will host a reading contest featuring Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mysteries, authored by Carolyn Keene and Franklin W. Dixon, respectively. Grades fourth through eighth can participate by checking out and reading any Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys mystery, beginning April 15, then sign up for a grand prize drawing which will be on April 30 at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.