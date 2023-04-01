Fists flew and knaps rang out at a stage combat workshop held on the Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff campus Saturday afternoon.

The WNCC theater department hosted the workshop, which featured fight director Edgar Landa, a faculty member at the USC School of Dramatic Arts and expert in “on-stage violence and mayhem.” Landa said he was introduced to the field of stage combat through Shakespeare productions, and he has specialized in the art for over 25 years.

“It’s something that I really took to,” he said. “...Long story short, I ended up following a fight teacher who is my mentor and my friend now. Then I just took lots of classes whenever I could. In L.A., if you’re interested in something or if you can think of it, someone teaches it.”

Landa described the process of learning stage combat as akin to a trade where aspiring learners study under a more experienced mentor for several years before striking out on their own.

“It’s a little bit old school, like an apprenticeship,” Landa said. “A young plumber might apprentice with an older plumber to learn the trade even after going to school. Same thing for people in this business. You usually latch onto a number of people or one that you kind of follow and shadow, and knowledge gets passed on to you.”

Much of Saturday’s workshop was focused on the basics of hand-to-hand combat in the setting of a stage show, specifically how to throw and receive a convincing punch. Landa guided the workshop participants through how to move their bodies, as well as how to complete the illusion with sounds, known as knaps, and proper viewing angles.

Landa’s job as a fight director involves keeping performers safe through proper techniques, but it goes a bit deeper. According to Landa, combat is an important element of storytelling, and must be approached in a way that adds to the presentation of thoughts, ideas and feelings.

“In the old days, the fencing teacher would come in and choreograph the sword fight between Romeo and Mercutio. That was fine, but it didn’t really tell a story because they were approaching it from the point of view of a sport where two fighters are in opposition to each other,” he said. “It took a while for this to become an art where it was about storytelling. These are not combatants, they’re performers, and they’re creating a dance together to tell a story.”

Landa described the workshop as six months of training condensed into a two-hour period, and his goal was to provide a short glimpse of what the world of stage combat has to offer.

“We’re getting a taste of what it’s like to create some story with physical lines of dialogue,” he said. “We’ll do some punching, some blocking, and maybe a little bit of kicking. We’ll do a little bit of choreography so they see what it’s like to string some moves together and do it slowly.”

A slow pace is key to stage combat. Landa said this is one of the key differences between the stage and a film set. In a film, performers get multiple takes of every shot, which will all get strung together during the editing process and supplemented with special effects. This is not the case for stage performers, who Landa said are actually creating their own brand of magic.

“On the stage, we only get one take, and we have to, ideally, hide all the air and the knaps that we make to make the sounds of the impacts of the hits,” he said. “Up here, a lot of it is actually going slower than reality because we’re only creating an illusion. Actually, if we go too fast, the audience can’t see it and it becomes messy and sloppy.”

Some of Landa’s lessons on-stage combat will be used in WNCC’s upcoming production of “Bridge to Terabithia,” which will be shown May 4-6 in the Judy Chaloupka Theater.