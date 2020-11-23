Students at Community Christian write positive notes to medical staff

“We have nurses on our school board, so we see the toll that it takes on them. And many of our families also are doctors and nurses out there,” pre-kindergarten teacher Dana Caldwell said. “So, it’s nice to be able to show a little love and support for them.”

The timing of the project couldn’t have been better, they said. With COVID cases rising and Thanksgiving right around the corner, Amundsen said medical employees could really use a boost. Statewide, different tributes were also held Monday for Public Health Thank You Day.

“We all think that amidst this COVID and this pandemic that we all have struggles that we’re going through, and lots of stress and depression and lots of anguish going on right now,” she said. “But when we think of these medical workers and what they’re doing every day, I just can’t imagine being in their place. So I think just the empathy toward them is what led me to the idea. And the kids stepped up, and were excited to create things for them.”

Amundsen and the other teachers said they just wish they had more signs so they could have put one on every single employee vehicle. Nevertheless, they are hopeful that the message is received by them all.