Students ‘get the jab’ at WNCC

Vesper said he assumed vaccinating staff and students would occur late in the spring semester. That gave the college time to prepare and plan with health agencies like Panhandle Public Health Department and Scotts Bluff County Health Department.

The delay, brought on by the phased roll-out, also allowed students to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Vesper said. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots before a person is inoculated, one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets the job done.

For Vesper, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes the whole process that much easier.

“It reduces the complexities of trying to bring them back or trying to schedule something else, for when they move home in a month,” Vesper said. “It’s just great for us to do.”

Vesper said members of the staff were eager to get the jab. Students, many in their late teens and early twenties, require more convincing.

“We just want to do the right thing,” Vesper said. “And if we have experts here, we have this great public health partnership that we can work with. If they’re telling us this is the right thing to do, and this is the best thing for you and your staff and your students, we’re going to follow along.”