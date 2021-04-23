Students take to the stage, some for the first time in a year, in District Music Contest

Results from District Music Contest

Performances are rated Division I (superior) to Division V (poor). Performances receiving a superior are awarded a certificate. Large ensembles that receive superiors from all three judges are awarded a plaque.

Also, each judge who judges Solos/Small Ensembles can choose up to one Outstanding Performance Award (OPA) and two Honorable Mentions (HM). They are not required to do so unless they give a particular performance a perfect score in seven categories.

Banner County — Adia Thomson, Cello Solo, I; Wyatt Onstott, Alto Sax Solo, I; Grace Fankenhauser, Alto Sax Solo, I; David Selves, Flute Solo, I; Mixed Instrumental Ensemble, II; Noah Yetter, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, II; Hadassah Grubbs, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, III; Mycala Jones, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II

Bridgeport — Hanna Berry, Flute Solo, I; Riley Golden, Alto Sax Solo, I; Janaye Herman, Clarinet Solo, I; Cassandra Hopwood, Alto Sax Solo, I; Abagail Joles, Flute Solo, I; Destinee Mitchell, Flute Solo, I; Show Choir, I (plaque); Tegan Rice, Bass Clarinet Solo, I; Flute Quartet, I; Eden Strawn, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Mileena Cruz, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Betzaida Dominguez, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Delaney Pohl, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Lucas Smith, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, II; Band, I (plaque); Men’s Vocal Quartet, II; Mixed Vocal Quartet, I; Women’s Ensemble, I; Medium Mixed, I (HM); Trombone/Baritone Duet, II; Brisa Dominguez-Estrada, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I; Rand Golden, Baritone/Euphonium, I; Joseph Paschke, Trombone Solo, I; Mixed I (plaque)

Gering — Mixed Chorus, I (plaque); Treble Chorus, I (plaque); Emily Hutton, Piano Solo, I; Victoria Eckerberg, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Sydnee Brester, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, III; Cailin Demaranville, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Band, I; Vocal Duet 1, II; Vocal Duet 2, II; Tyler Anderson, Alto Sax Solo, I; Emali Bowers, Alto Sax Solo, I; Emily Hutton, Alto Sax Solo, I; Show Choir, I (plaque); Solo Joy Kennedy, Clarinet Solo, II; Megan Kicken, Clarinet Solo, II; Megan Mendez, Flute Solo, III; Gracelyn Muggli, Bass Clarinet Solo, III; Clarinet/Alto Sax Duet 2, II; Ethan Prokop, Trombone Solo, II; Mya Rupp, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, II; Anthony Sweet, Horn Solo, II

Kimball — Band, I (plaque); Jazz Band, II; Chloe Berger, Piano Solo, I (OPA); Amy Berghofer, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Maria Burris, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Jahnn (Gideon) Casimiro, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, I; Melyssa Casimiro, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I (HM); Grace Murdoch, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Tiana Stierwalt, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Mixed Chorus, I (plaque); Landon Norburg, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I; Jessica Terrill, Baritone/Euphonium Solo I; Xavier Thomson-Lewis, Baritone/Euphonium Solo, I; Jahnn (Gideon) Casimiro, Trombone Solo, I; Melyssa Casimiro, Baritone/Euphonium Solo, I; Carlee Murdoch, Baritone/Euphonium Solo, I; Maria Burris, Alto Sax Solo, I; Emma Patterson, Alto Sax Solo, I; Izaak Rohde, Clarinet Solo, I; Show Choir, I (plaque); Alto Sax Duet, II; Mixed Brass Quartet, I (HM); Cornet/Trumpet Duet, I; Mixed Instrumental Ensemble, II

Leyton —Band, I (plaque); Hannah Vath, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Mixed Chorus, II; Jonathan Kruse, Snare Drum Solo, I; Cortney Holt, Bass Clarinet Solo, I; Saxophone Trio, I Clarinet/Tuba Duet, I; Holden Syverson, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I; Mixed Brass Quartet, II; Brass Quintet, I (OPA); Cornet/Trumpet Duet, I; Horn Duet, II

Minatare — Band, II; Mixed Chorus, II; Eleazar Garza, Cornet/Trumpet Solo Lee Lippstrew, II; Jose Carlos Martinez, Trombone Solo, I; Snare Drum Duet, I; Trumpet/Trumpet/Sax Trio, I; Trumpet/Trombone Duet, I; Kevin Torres, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, I; Vocal Duet, II; Treble Small Vocal Ensemble, III

Mitchell — Zane Blomenkamp, Tuba Solo, I; Show Choir, I (plaque); Keanna Turnbull, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I; Eric Wilson, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I; Brennalyn Carlson, Clarinet, I; Allison Cotant, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Aniyah Lockman, Clarinet Solo, I; Dylan Gardner, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, I; Toni McGinley, Alto Sax Solo, I; Melissa McGinley, Flute Solo, I; John Plasencio, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, I; Angel Plasencio, Flute Solo I; Alicia Sanchez, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Jaden Schumacher, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, I; Jazz Band, I; Mixed Chorus, II; Band, I (plaque)

Morrill — Band, II; Mixed Chorus, II; Paris Gutierrez-Frias, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Elizabeth Henderson, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Kiera Stauffer, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Vocal Duet 1, II; Vocal Duet 2, II; Vocal Quartet, II; Jessica Wilkinson, Flute Solo, II; Clarinet Duet 1, I; Clarinet Duet 2, I; Woodwind Trio, I: Flute/Clarinet Duet 1, I; Flute/Clarinet Duet 2, I

Potter-Dix — Ana Manning, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Rhyley Murchison, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Trevor Williams, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, II; Vocal Duet 1, II; Vocal Duet 2,II; Mixed Vocal Ensemble, III

Scottsbluff — Josephine Brezenski, Bass Clarinet Solo, I; Mixed Chorus 1, II; Maya Cobos, Flute Solo, II; Abby Harveson, Flute Solo, I; Eliyah Lara-Johnson, Flute Solo, II; Mixed Chorus 2, I (plaque); Mixed Chorus 3, I (plaque); Show Choir 1, I (plaque); Show Choir 2, I (plaque); Katereina Shaw, Oboe Solo, II; Band, I (plaque); Norah Fleming, Violin Solo, I; Jaqueline LaraPatino, Violin Solo, I; Ashley Lemoine, Cello Solo, I; Brooke Margheim, Cello Solo, I (OPA); Lluvia Montelongo, Cello Solo, I; Percussion Ensemble 1, I (HM); Jolie Rodriguez, String Bass Solo, I; Percussion Ensemble 2, I (OPA); Vocal Duet 4, II; Chastity Vasquez, Viola Solo, I; Vocal Trio 3, III; Jalynn Wagner, Violin Solo, I; Joshua Evans, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, II; Emily Williams, Violin Solo, I; Paige Fisher, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; String Duet 2, I (HM); String Quartet 1, I; String Sextet 1, I; Steffi Geline Tactacan, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; String Sextet 2, II; Ashlyn Ibero, Piano Solo, I; String Octet 1, I (HM); Elli Bauerkemper, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; String Octet 2, I; Josephine Brezenski, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Rebecca Lemoine, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; String Ensemble 1, I; Vocal Octet 8, I; String Ensemble 2, I; Barbershop Quartet, I; Duet 1, I; Duet 2, II; Duet 5, II; Orchestra, I (plaque)

Sidney — Vocal Duet 1, II; Vocal Trio, I (OPA); Elijah Hjelm, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, II; Elena Neufeld-Ponce, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Presley Richards, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Brynna Ross, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, I; Elizabeth Weimer, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Mixed Chorus 1, I (plaque); Mixed Chorus 2, I (plaque; Treble Chorus, I (plaque); Mixed Choir, I; Girls Group, I; Mixed Vocal Quartet, II; Kaitlyn Darnall, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Band, I (plaque); Erika Means, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Mason Mowery, Tenor/Bass Vocal Solo, II; Abrielle Stevens, Cornet/Trumpet Solo, I (HM); Alyssiah Green, Clarinet Solo, I; Jazz Band, II

Sioux County — Mixed Chorus, II; Band, II

South Platte — Addyson Swisher, Soprano/Alto Vocal Solo, II; Chimes Choir, I