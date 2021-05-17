Sugar Valley Credit Union provides students with access to Banzai

Sugar Valley Credit Union provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Sugar Valley Credit Union stepped up to make partial or full remote-learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Over 860 students and teachers at seven schools in Scotts Bluff County will have free access to Banzai due to its sponsorship. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalize-able Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said in a press release. “But because Sugar Valley Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Sugar Valley Credit Union realizes that, and they’re doing something about it.”