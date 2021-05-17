Sugar Valley Credit Union provides students with access to Banzai

Sugar Valley Credit Union provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools
Sugar Valley Credit Union stepped up to make partial or full remote-learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Over 860 students and teachers at seven schools in Scotts Bluff County will have free access to Banzai due to its sponsorship. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalize-able Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said in a press release. “But because Sugar Valley Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Sugar Valley Credit Union realizes that, and they’re doing something about it.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable.
For three years, Sugar Valley Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Scotts Bluff County community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Sugar Valley Credit Union also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 72,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Nebraska’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit sugarvalley.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.