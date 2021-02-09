Survey respondents seek 'strong leader' in incoming superintendent

It’s more important for the new superintendent of Scottsbluff Public Schools to be practical and goal-oriented, than easygoing and balanced, according to the results of a community survey.

SBPS, in conjunction with the Nebraska School Board Association, surveyed the community as part of the district’s search to find a new superintendent. The survey had 239 respondents. One hundred forty respondents said they had school-aged children.

“The purpose of the survey, as well as the in-person and virtual engagement sessions, was to give the opportunity for important stakeholder groups such as parents, students and staff as well as business leaders and residents who don’t currently have students in school an opportunity to give the Board of Education feedback,” SBPS Melissa Price, SBPS director of communications, said.

The respondents overwhelmingly said their impression of the school was positive. About 93% of respondents said they had a positive perception of SBPS. About 90% of the 239 respondents said that community support for the district was strong.

Additionally, about 89% of respondents said they felt like their children are supported by the district. About 87% said that what they’ve heard about the district was most positive.