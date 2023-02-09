Scottsbluff Public Schools notified parents of a suspicious incident via a letter Thursday morning.

According to the letter, sent to parents via the district's school app, parents were advised that students had reported a suspicious vehicle at about 9 a.m. near Westmoor Elementary. The students told staff that an occupant of the vehicle had "gestured toward a group of students to approach the vehicle." Staff moved all classes having recess indoors.

Scottsbluff Police were notified and are investigating. The vehicle was described as a silver or light tan sedan parked on West 16th Street on the south side of the Westmoor playground. Security and police have been patrolling the area and all recesses were planned to be held indoors.

Additionally, the district reminded parents in the note, there are many resources available to help children be more aware of their personal safety. "Some commonly delivered messages to help children be prepared are always helpful. With pro-active rules that will help keep them safe, delivered in a comfortable manner, the process doesn't have to be scary."

Examples of such messages include:

— Never accept a ride without first getting permission from parents.

— Never take food, candy, or any other gifts from a stranger.

— Do not go take a look at something a stranger wants to show you. Don’t even pet a stranger’s animal, if you are invited to pet it.

— You are a kid. An adult stranger should not ask you for help. If a stranger asks you for help, get away from him as fast as possible.

— If anyone ever makes you uncomfortable in any way, tell your parents or another trusted adult immediately.

— If a stranger tries to take you, yell “No!” and fight as hard as you can to get loose. Run to a public place and keep running until you find an adult who can help you.

— When you are in a public place, always stay with your parents. Never wander off by yourself.

— Walk to and from school in groups.

— Never take shortcuts. Always stick to routes selected by parents and stay on main roads.

— Memorize your address and parents’ phone numbers.

— Have "home alone" plans for emergencies, and for phone and door answering.

— Be aware of "safe havens" along walking routes which represent the "right" strangers from which to seek help in immediate danger.

— Never leave school with anyone without checking with school officials.