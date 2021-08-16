SuzyQ for Schools helping local high schools reach fundraising goals

SuzyQ for Schools, a local company created under Four The Good Life and a member of the Holliday Family of Companies, was awarded the contracts with Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill high schools to design, develop and produce their “Fall Sports and Activities” fundraising discount cards.
The agreements with these three high schools are especially exciting because they help schools raise and keep more of their fundraising
dollars, according to a press release from SuzyQ for Schools. Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill high schools keep a higher percentage of the funds raised compared to previously used fundraising vendors.
“Another benefit is we keep almost all of the funds right here in our community because no dollars are sent outside of our area for administration of the program. It’s all done right here in Gering, Nebraska,” Kirk Hayes, program manager for SuzyQ for Schools, said. “Additionally, by keeping all the administration local, we were able to meet directly with businesses to get great
discounts.”
Hayes said people who purchase the $20 card from students selling them will see
discounts and coupons never before offered.
“The businesses who are participating on this year’s cards really stepped up to the plate with big offers. Additionally, purchasing a card helps support our local high school students and athletes which is of most importance. The cards designed by SuzyQ for Schools, offer awesome
discounts that will pay for itself in just a couple uses, while supporting our schools.”
A great addition this year is the accompanying SuzyQ for Schools App that allows people keep all their
discounts and coupons with them on their smartphone. It’s the easiest way to keep your discounts handy. Hayes encouraged people to be sure to purchase their discount card and support high school students selling them. Buyers will get great local discounts as well from some great businesses such as Flyover Brewery, Marky’s Meat Market, Sam & Louie’s Pizza, Backaracks, Indulgence Studio & Salon, and many more.
Suzy Q for Schools was born in a think-tank called “Four The Good Life” which is where many of the business concepts for Holliday of Family of Companies originate.