SuzyQ for Schools helping local high schools reach fundraising goals

SuzyQ for Schools, a local company created under Four The Good Life and a member of the Holliday Family of Companies, was awarded the contracts with Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill high schools to design, develop and produce their “Fall Sports and Activities” fundraising discount cards.

The agreements with these three high schools are especially exciting because they help schools raise and keep more of their fundraising

dollars, according to a press release from SuzyQ for Schools. Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill high schools keep a higher percentage of the funds raised compared to previously used fundraising vendors.

“Another benefit is we keep almost all of the funds right here in our community because no dollars are sent outside of our area for administration of the program. It’s all done right here in Gering, Nebraska,” Kirk Hayes, program manager for SuzyQ for Schools, said. “Additionally, by keeping all the administration local, we were able to meet directly with businesses to get great

discounts.”

Hayes said people who purchase the $20 card from students selling them will see

discounts and coupons never before offered.