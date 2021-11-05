 Skip to main content
TABLE TALK: ESU #13 launches Little Free Library
TABLE TALK: ESU #13 launches Little Free Library

Meridan School students will be placing fun reads in the new Little Free Library at ESU #13. ESU #13's Pam Brezenski and Stephanie Ryan explain how the Little Free Library works in this week's Table Talk.

