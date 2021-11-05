Meridan School students will be placing fun reads in the new Little Free Library at ESU #13. ESU #13's Pam Brezenski and Stephanie Ryan explain how the Little Free Library works in this week's Table Talk.
TABLE TALK: ESU #13 launches Little Free Library
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A new program at Scottsbluff Public Schools is doing whatever it takes to get students to school.
Scottsbluff High School senior John Mentgen was recently earned the NSAA/US Bank Believers and Achievers award.
- Updated
A Morrill County District Court grand jury convened to consider evidence in the June 28 shooting death in Bayard.
Resounding vocals washed over the entire Judy Chaloupka Theater during a short Collegiate Chorale rehearsal Monday afternoon. The nearly 40 vo…
- Updated
Scottsbluff High School’s 27th Street Singers and the Choralaires performed Thursday to fine tune their choreography and singing before Saturd…
- Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s Performing and Visual Arts will present WNCC flute instructor, Norman Menzales, in recital …
- Updated
A Christmas classic takes on a silly academic spin for Gering High School’s one act play this year. Called “The Quiz that almost Killed Me,” t…
The Gering Board of Education selected Tracy Wiese to fill the vacant position left by Brent Holliday on Sept. 13 after interviewing nine appl…
- Updated
The Morrill Public School Board announced on Monday they would not renew Superintendent Joe Sherwood’s contract beyond the end of the school y…
- Updated
Twenty-eight teenage clowns waltzed into Lincoln Elementary School Thursday morning to tell jokes, play games and teach children how to say no…