Tackling childhood cancer: Scottsbluff, Aurora raise money, awareness at football game

Not many people realize that Nebraska ranks seven out of the 50 states for highest rate of pediatric cancer cases, according to the Nebraska Coalition to end Childhood Cancer. For Team Ashtyn Foundation President Jennifer Schwartz, it’s a statistic she wants Nebraskans to know.
“It’s not exempt from our communities, and it’s not exempt from our state, and there’s something that we need to really think about and figure out why things are happening,” she said. “…It should alarm people — the fact of Nebraska having such a high rate of childhood cancer. I mean, this is definitely an area that’s on the map for not a good thing, and we really need to make people aware of that.”
That’s why, when she found out about the special pediatric cancer awareness event at the Aurora vs. Scottsbluff game held in Aurora in September 2020 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, she was all for partnering with the non-profit organizing it, the Lincoln-based Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN).
“They kind of cover the eastern part of the state; we’re covering the western part of state,” Schwartz said.
The event was specifically held by Aurora resident and PCAN vice president Gary Peters, who got involved with PCAN in 2014 after his oldest son died at the age of 17 to T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2011. Schwartz got in contact with Peters, and they partnered to raise money at the game in Aurora for both organizations.
A year later, the Aurora Huskies recently visited the Bearcats on their home turf, and the growing partnership between PCAN and Team Ashtyn allowed for an even bigger awareness night than before.
The event was called “Tackle Pediatric Cancer,” and it included free mini footballs, pom poms and glow sticks, commemorative T-shirts, gold vinyl ribbons on the players’ helmets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as free will donation buckets. A half-time event recognizing children and their families that had been helped by Team Ashtyn highlighted the work done in the area. Gene Batt of Western Plains Business Solutions even donated 40 yard signs, each of which had a photo of a child helped by Team Ashtyn as well. The evening raised awareness about pediatric cancer in Nebraska, as well as $1,325 for each organization.
Schwartz said one of the best parts of the night was hearing how the student body supported the event.
“I guess most of the bucket — the freewill donation — was most filled by the student body, and I think that is just kids helping kids,” she said. “…It touched the lives of young people (and) they see the blessings of giving. And I had heard someone had birthday money in her pocket, and her mom sent me a message that all her birthday money went into the bucket, and I think that right there is the biggest testament to an effective night.”
The night went so well that Schwartz said she hopes it will inspire other communities to host similar events during the month of September.
“It’s our goal to kind of make, like we said, every community have at least one Friday night in September that’s just dedicated to childhood cancer awareness month,” she said. “I guess that would be the goal, the hope.”
Even though the Bearcats football team lost to the Huskies, the whole night was a win for both communities, Schwartz said.
“I think in the eyes of anybody is that the victory was probably more outside the field than on the field, probably more lessons learned off the field than on,” she said. “I think that’s something to be proud of. So, maybe not a victory on the record book, but victory in other ways.”