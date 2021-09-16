Tackling childhood cancer: Scottsbluff, Aurora raise money, awareness at football game

A year later, the Aurora Huskies recently visited the Bearcats on their home turf, and the growing partnership between PCAN and Team Ashtyn allowed for an even bigger awareness night than before.

The event was called “Tackle Pediatric Cancer,” and it included free mini footballs, pom poms and glow sticks, commemorative T-shirts, gold vinyl ribbons on the players’ helmets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as free will donation buckets. A half-time event recognizing children and their families that had been helped by Team Ashtyn highlighted the work done in the area. Gene Batt of Western Plains Business Solutions even donated 40 yard signs, each of which had a photo of a child helped by Team Ashtyn as well. The evening raised awareness about pediatric cancer in Nebraska, as well as $1,325 for each organization.

Schwartz said one of the best parts of the night was hearing how the student body supported the event.

“I guess most of the bucket — the freewill donation — was most filled by the student body, and I think that is just kids helping kids,” she said. “…It touched the lives of young people (and) they see the blessings of giving. And I had heard someone had birthday money in her pocket, and her mom sent me a message that all her birthday money went into the bucket, and I think that right there is the biggest testament to an effective night.”