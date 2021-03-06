Taking the reins of Scottsbluff Public Schools, Andrew Dick has expanded his impact

He said that he never regretted the decision once since rejecting the offer.

“I can honestly say that I think I’m a better leader today because of that decision,” he said.

Dick finally left the district in 2019 after 15 years and became the administrator for ESU-13.

“There were two positions I always thought I would look into further: the administrator of ESU 13 and Scottsbluff schools superintendent,” Dick said. “The administrator of ESU 13 happened to come up first.”

Over the next few months, Dick will transition into the role of superintendent at SBPS. For years to come, his decision will affect thousands of students every year. Like his former boss and now predecessor Rick Myles, Dick will see the fruits of his labors and the consequences of his choices every graduation. For at least some of the school board members for whom Dick is accountable too, they want to see more students like him.

During his interview, school board President Ruth Kozal asked Dick, “Other than looking in a mirror, please describe your ideal Scottsbluff graduate.”

At that time, Dick told the board that he wants future graduates to have a well-rounded education with multiple career options as they enter adulthood.