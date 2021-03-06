Taking the reins of Scottsbluff Public Schools, Andrew Dick has expanded his impact

A well-placed sign at the University of Nebraska Lincoln played a major role in the history of Scottsbluff Public Schools. The sign, which resided in the teacher’s college in the early 2000s, convinced Andrew Dick to consider education administration as a career.
“I saw it two ways,” Dick said as he interviewed for the top education job in Panhandle last week. “One, as an opportunity to open another door, another career path and explore professional education, and also as a way to stay in college.”
Now, Dick is preparing to lead the Panhandle’s most-populated school district amid a transitional moment in its history.
Like every school district in America, Scottsbluff Public Schools stares down with a new array of challenges. Some, like increased costs and restrictions on activities, were brought on by COVID-19. Other challenges reflect changing expectations around diversity and inclusion. With a strong tax base and steady enrollment, SBPS has weathered these challenges better than others. Despite its advantages, the district still faces these and other pressures as Dick takes over.
Dick has as much history with Scottsbluff schools as anyone can. For one, he graduated from the district in 1998. He taught in the system for about two years and was an administrator for 13 years.
Over that time, Dick also earned a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, a Nebraska Standard Administrative Certificate, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership. He received those degrees from UNL. His attendance at Nebraska’s flagship campus was one of the few times he broke from his family’s career path and experiences. In the end, it would prove to redirect him along the same journey as his family.
“I left high school with no intention of pursuing a career in education,” Dick said.
Instead, Dick wanted to go into marketing after taking classes on the subject at Scottsbluff High School.
“I think I’m a people person,” Dick said in an interview with the Star-Herald. “ I enjoyed the promotion of things, and really found an interest in that.”
That interest drove him to complete his bachelor’s degree a semester early. Like many people in their early twenties immersed in the fast-paced college life, Dick wanted to stay at UNL a little longer.
“I was walking through the teacher’s college one day, and I saw a sign about a post-baccalaureate program, and another friend and I started helping coach some basketball at a middle school in Lincoln,” Dick said.
Dick said his options were plenty as he prepared to graduate. Other than marketing, going into education was a possibility, as was going to law school. As he explored teaching, however, he said his path became clear.
“I just fell in love with teaching and working with kids and coaching,” he said.
Dick said that his family’s experience in education contributed to switching career tracks. His father, Lee Dick, was the longtime Athletics Director and a math teacher at SBPS. Dick’s mother, Bonnie Dick, was an elementary school teacher in the district. His grandfather, Abe Dick, was a superintendent in Nebraska and Wyoming until 1987.
“I’ve seen how my family has been able to serve and impact others,” Dick said. “As a family, we certainly understand the value and importance that a quality education means to kids and what it can do for our community.”
Dick’s first job in education was in Lincoln at Park Middle School. According to data from the Nebraska Department of Education, Park Middle School is similar to Bluffs Middle School. They have about the same number of students and a large student population on free and reduced lunch. Park Middle School and Bluffs Middle School also share similar data on race and ethnicity.
As a business teacher filling in for another teacher on sabbatical, Dick said he was immersed in a cultural melting pot.
“It was an outstanding experience,” he said. “It was so amazing to work with kids from so many different backgrounds and cultures. I couldn’t even tell you the number of different languages that were spoken in the school.”
But Dick would not be in Lincoln for long. As he was completing his first and only year at Park Middle School, a job at Bluffs Middle School opened up. Dick applied and was offered a job teaching business and math at his middle school alma mater. In 2003, he finally returned to Scottsbluff.
“Quite frankly, I didn’t think it would be at the age of 24,” Dick said. “It came down to an opportunity to return to a community that meant so much to me.”
Across three interviews with the Star-Herald and Board of Education, Dick constantly emphasized his appreciation for local customs and values. He said the physical location, proximity to Colorado, and access to open land are a one plus. But the character and culture of the area were a bigger draw.
“I appreciate the slower-paced lifestyle. I never desired to live in a big city and spend 30 to 45 minutes commuting to work,” Dick said.
After about two years, Dick became assistant principal of Bluff’s Middle School, serving under then-principal Mike Mason.
“We worked together for five years,” said Mason, who is now the district’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction and soon-to-be one of Dick’s subordinates.
Mason said Dick played a critical role in reforming the scheduling and repairing the image of Bluffs Middle School in the late 2000s. For example, Mason said he visited Dick’s old stomping grounds, Park Middle School, to gather ideas.
“We did the process together and he was a great leader at the middle school level. And he took over when I came to the central office, so he had a lot of experience in the building level,” Mason said.
In 2011, Dick succeeded Mason as principal of Bluffs Middle School.
Justin Shaddick, another of Dick’s former bosses turned subordinates, expressed a similar point of view.
“We were friends before I even became a business educator for Scottsbluff Public Schools,” said Shaddick, who has been the principal of Scottsbluff High School since 2015.
When Shadick became principal, Dick became assistant principal of SHS. As Shaddick and Dick advanced their careers, Shaddick said they formed a bond over their shared experiences.
“He was a great resource,” Shaddick said. “There were a lot of conversations surrounding school and education and things we need to do to grow and improve.”
During Dick’s time at SHS, Shaddick said they worked on several major projects together. He said none was more challenging in scope and scale than the implementation of the career academies, which coincided with the high school remodel. Dick oversaw the transition into the new building, Shaddick said. He also managed the master schedule as well as several other tasks.
“We worked for hand in hand on almost everything,” Shaddick said.
Around the same time, Dick floated the idea of leaving the district he grew up in. Dick told the school board during his interview that he was offered the Mitchell Public School superintendent job.
“It was a hard professional decision,” Dick said. “I thought it was the next career move I was ready to make. But, ultimately, I knew where my heart was, and I knew where I wanted to be.”
He said that he never regretted the decision once since rejecting the offer.
“I can honestly say that I think I’m a better leader today because of that decision,” he said.
Dick finally left the district in 2019 after 15 years and became the administrator for ESU-13.
“There were two positions I always thought I would look into further: the administrator of ESU 13 and Scottsbluff schools superintendent,” Dick said. “The administrator of ESU 13 happened to come up first.”
Over the next few months, Dick will transition into the role of superintendent at SBPS. For years to come, his decision will affect thousands of students every year. Like his former boss and now predecessor Rick Myles, Dick will see the fruits of his labors and the consequences of his choices every graduation. For at least some of the school board members for whom Dick is accountable too, they want to see more students like him.
During his interview, school board President Ruth Kozal asked Dick, “Other than looking in a mirror, please describe your ideal Scottsbluff graduate.”
At that time, Dick told the board that he wants future graduates to have a well-rounded education with multiple career options as they enter adulthood.
“We know that there are great opportunities right here in our community that may not even require a certification that can be accessed through an apprenticeship. But we also know that we have to meet the needs of students that do go on to MIT to become doctors and engineers,” he said.