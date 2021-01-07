Teachers persevere through pandemic

Matt Salomon uses the same classroom at Gering High School he’s used for several years. The room is tucked away behind the newly renovated portions of the buildings, past the old entrance and down a few hallways.

There, Salomon teaches social studies, including history, government, and sociology. His class is decorated with both classroom materials and cards announcing the graduations of his students. While the classroom materials line the walls from top to bottom, the graduation cards rest at the front of the classroom for all his students to see.

Set off to the side, his crop of 2020 cards is fewer in number than years past.

Every year, Salomon and his hundreds of colleagues in the Scottsbluff and Gering area are asked to guide hundreds of children through the most formative periods in their lives. In 2020, they were asked to do this again — alongside a debilitating and sometimes deadly virus. For two semesters, area teachers did exactly that, first online than in person, all the while risking their health to do their jobs.

In March 2020, teachers across the Panhandle and the U.S. moved to online instruction. At this time, teachers were halfway through their lesson plans. Others, like choir instructors Shelly Muggli and Brad Ronne, were amid routine traditions.