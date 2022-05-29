Teachers, students celebrate end of year with activities

Gering Public Schools elementary students celebrated the last days of school with field trips and fun activities that have been traditions for years.

For Geil Elementary second and fourth graders, their last day of school was spent skating at Zwetzig Skate and Bounce in Gering.

“Skating on the last day of school has been a tradition for second and fourth grade even before I came here 6 years ago,” fourth grade teacher Lisa Gass said.

Gass, Amy Plummer, Marc Colman and Nicholle Lang took their students on a field trip Friday, May 20, ahead of the early dismissal.

“It is always a morning of fun and smiles, giving us one last chance to make memories with our students,” Gass said.

Crystal Venable, fifth grade teacher at Geil Elementary, also celebrated the accomplishments of her students. During the fifth grade graduation celebration, students were recognized for their academic accomplishments, physical fitness, and 1 student had perfect attendance.

“Fifth grade graduation is a time to celebrate these amazing students in not only what they accomplished this year, but also throughout their whole elementary experience,” Venable said.

Kindergarten teachers Bethany Jollife and Jennifer Bohnsack recognized students who attended Geil since kindergarten ahead of graduation.

“Graduation is bittersweet because we are so excited to see them grow and move on to new adventures, but it is hard to say goodbye because we love these students so much,” Venable said. “One quote that I shared at the graduation was from Winnie the Pooh, “You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts, and how lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Lincoln Elementary students also celebrated academic excellence ahead of summer break with a fifth grade promotion ceremony and tunnel walk.

While the festivities instill pride in teachers for what their students have accomplished, the end of the school year is bittersweet.

“The end of the school year brings many emotions,” said fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele. “It brings pride to know what the kids have accomplished this year and how much they’ve grown. It brings relief, because everyone is exhausted after a year of working hard and it brings a bit of sadness as your letting part of your family go. You’ve been a family and they become your kids and now they must move on, but then begins the anticipation of the next bunch coming.”

As the backpacks are refilled with worn down pencils and filled notebooks, the Gering teachers say goodbye with pride knowing the growth of every student is a stepping stone for next fall.

