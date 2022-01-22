TeamMates mentors and mentees share experiences from the program

Kaleb Mack, another mentee in the program, said, “TeamMates is being able to have someone to talk to, and they’re just there to talk about your problems, school and home, talk about work. (They’re) there to help and want you to graduate.”

Mary Kay Haun is a retired elementary school principal. She saw TeamMates inaction at the elementary school and what great things they did to help kids. After Haun retired, they reached out and asked if she wanted to help and be one of the coordinators, to which she agreed.

Haun also has a mentee and has been with her since fifth grade and now her mentee is in seventh grade. It’s a worthwhile program, Haun said, and the mentors also learn from the mentees. They share interests with each other.

Deines’s mentee is Reinpold.

“Once a student and a mentee are matched, you can stay with that student till they graduate,” Deines said. “(I’ve) grown to really care about Logan and other mentees in the group.”