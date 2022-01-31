 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teams compete in FIRST LEGO League qualifier
0 Comments
featured

Teams compete in FIRST LEGO League qualifier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEGO robots whizzed across the table completing as many tasks as they could in two and a half minutes during the FIRST LEGO League Challenge qualifier event at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The tables were surrounded by fourth through eighth graders along with their coaches, event volunteers and judges. Students cheered their bots on as teammates constantly switched back and forth preparing their bot for the next task as quickly as they could.

Sixteen teams competed on Saturday, and only seven were selected to move on to state. The Robot Games were just one of four parts of the day that students were evaluated on in order to qualify for the next level of competition.

The results for the Robot Games are as follows:

1. Rogue Steers

2. Nerd Birds

3. EV3 Gummies

4. Sandbots

5. Titanium Monkeys

6. Warrior Bots

7. Sandhill Sandbots

8. Patty Wagons

9. Blue Sandbots

10. Breakfast Club

11. GR Overdrive – Dank Engines

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

12. Fellowship of the Gummies

13. Hall-R Hawks

14. GR Overdrive – Robo Cows

15. Blazing Tiger Bot Builders

16. Kimbots

Teams were also evaluated on core values, the innovative project and robot design, which means that doing well in the Robot Games did not necessarily mean state qualification. The teams that will be competing at the state level are, in no particular order: Fellowship of the Gummies, Sandbots, Titanium Monkeys, Nerd Birds, Hall-R Hawks, Sandhill Sandbots and Blue Sandbots.

Awards were also given out for various accomplishments throughout the day. These awards were given to the following:

Champions Award – Sandhill Sandbots

Core Values Award – Warrior Bots

Robot Performance Award – Rogue Steers

Robot Design Award – Fellowship of the Gummies

Global Innovation Award – Blue Sandbots

Innovative Project Award – Titanium Monkeys

Rising All-Star Award – Blue Sandbots

Other awards given out on Saturday were the Volunteer Award, which was presented to Jamie Bright, and the Coach/Mentor Award, which was presented to Sara Brenneman, coach of the Sandbots, Sandhill Sandbots and Blue Sandbots.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News