Teams compete in FIRST LEGO League qualifier

LEGO robots whizzed across the table completing as many tasks as they could in two and a half minutes during the FIRST LEGO League Challenge qualifier event at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The tables were surrounded by fourth through eighth graders along with their coaches, event volunteers and judges. Students cheered their bots on as teammates constantly switched back and forth preparing their bot for the next task as quickly as they could.

Sixteen teams competed on Saturday, and only seven were selected to move on to state. The Robot Games were just one of four parts of the day that students were evaluated on in order to qualify for the next level of competition.

The results for the Robot Games are as follows:

1. Rogue Steers

2. Nerd Birds

3. EV3 Gummies

4. Sandbots

5. Titanium Monkeys

6. Warrior Bots

7. Sandhill Sandbots

8. Patty Wagons

9. Blue Sandbots