Teams compete in FIRST LEGO League qualifier

LEGO robots whizzed across the table completing as many tasks as they could in two and a half minutes during the FIRST LEGO League Challenge qualifier event at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The tables were surrounded by fourth through eighth graders along with their coaches, event volunteers and judges. Students cheered their bots on as teammates constantly switched back and forth preparing their bot for the next task as quickly as they could.
Sixteen teams competed on Saturday, and only seven were selected to move on to state. The Robot Games were just one of four parts of the day that students were evaluated on in order to qualify for the next level of competition.
The results for the Robot Games are as follows:
1. Rogue Steers
2. Nerd Birds
3. EV3 Gummies
4. Sandbots
5. Titanium Monkeys
6. Warrior Bots
7. Sandhill Sandbots
8. Patty Wagons
9. Blue Sandbots
10. Breakfast Club
11. GR Overdrive – Dank Engines
12. Fellowship of the Gummies
13. Hall-R Hawks
14. GR Overdrive – Robo Cows
15. Blazing Tiger Bot Builders
16. Kimbots
Teams were also evaluated on core values, the innovative project and robot design, which means that doing well in the Robot Games did not necessarily mean state qualification. The teams that will be competing at the state level are, in no particular order: Fellowship of the Gummies, Sandbots, Titanium Monkeys, Nerd Birds, Hall-R Hawks, Sandhill Sandbots and Blue Sandbots.
Awards were also given out for various accomplishments throughout the day. These awards were given to the following:
Champions Award – Sandhill Sandbots
Core Values Award – Warrior Bots
Robot Performance Award – Rogue Steers
Robot Design Award – Fellowship of the Gummies
Global Innovation Award – Blue Sandbots
Innovative Project Award – Titanium Monkeys
Rising All-Star Award – Blue Sandbots
Other awards given out on Saturday were the Volunteer Award, which was presented to Jamie Bright, and the Coach/Mentor Award, which was presented to Sara Brenneman, coach of the Sandbots, Sandhill Sandbots and Blue Sandbots.