Teens bring murder mystery to Scottsbluff library

Participants in this interactive murder mystery will have the help of a detective as they move around the library, questioning suspects, searching for clues, and solving the crime. Each group will begin at the front of the library, where Dwight Brown, a famous author, has come to the library for a book signing for his latest “Harriet Spinner” book. He’s been getting death threats, so has hired a detective to protect himself. Despite this, the author is poisoned, and it is up to the witnesses to decipher the clues and figure out who is the murderer. Was it Jack Cannon, his literary agent, who claims to be an old friend but who has disagreed with recent decisions about the book series? Or could it be Jackie Sterling, the young actress who starred as Harriet Spinner in the first two movies – and is rumored to have been fired? Then there’s his humble assistant, Juniper Whitlock, who he wasn’t very nice to and who may be harboring a few secrets of her own. It could also be his number one fan, Valerie Jones, who arranged the book signing and runs a fan website – but may know a few secrets she’s not very happy about.