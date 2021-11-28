Telling an emotional story

Miller said it took a couple tries before getting the role down.

“It’s really hard to get the emotions right, because you want to be just a loud, violent figure,” he said. “I did that during practice. I almost lost my voice, which is why I’m a little raspy today.”

He said he had to pull from personal experiences to nail down the emotions.

“Emotionally, I think you just have to picture all the things that really just tick you off. I think, physically, you just have to be able to prepare yourself to be able to burst into those violent outbursts and just have that anger,” he said.

Miller said he wasn’t the only one to grow into their roles.

“I feel like we’ve done much better. We got a really late start in the year, which I think has been difficult on all of us. We’ve really managed to piece it together. I think that overall, this has been probably one of the more well put together plays we’ve done,” he said.

The cast:

Dr.Janice Tood played by Kierra Miller

Bailiff....Isabelle Maag

Judge 1....Kristina Colson

Judge 2....Harmony Robinson