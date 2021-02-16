Ten apply for Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent position; four finalists selected

Ten candidates applied to be considered as Scottsbluff Public School’s next superintendent, Nebraska School Board Association Director of Search Services Shari Becker said Monday.
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education has selected four finalists to interview for the position of superintendent. The finalists, …
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education hired Becker to search for a new superintendent. The information, released as a part of a school board meeting on Monday, marks the latest step in SBPS’s ongoing search to replace Rick Myles, who announced his retirement in December.
Board President Ruth Kozal said she was satisfied with the final candidate pool.
“We feel we will have a strong group of candidates,” Kozal said.
During the meeting, Becker said that two administrators wouldn’t be able to attend a portion of the interview process because they wrote reference letters, something the board decided in a previous meeting. Justin Shaddick, principal at Scottsbluff High School, and Frances Burkhalter, principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, were removed from the interview process to avoid a possible conflict of interest.
While the Board of Education is the final decision maker, various groups like administrators and teachers interview the candidate and provide their feedback to the board.
The board decided to include another administrator to replace Shaddick. However, the school board did not decide to replace Burkhalter until Board Member Scott Reisig raised the issue.
He said that Roosevelt represents an important chunk of SBPS’s community and should be represented in interviews. After Reisig raised the issue, the board quickly decided to add a representative from Roosevelt to the interview team.
The board also discussed the interview process. They debated whether to include an interview question that allowed the finalists to perform a presentation as the opening of their presentations. Board Member Paul Snyder raised the issue that it could allow the internal candidates — if they made it into the interview stage — an advantage.
Ultimately, the board decided to allow the presentation with the topic of what would the finalist need to lead the district.
Myles’s replacement will inherit the helm of one of the area’s largest employers, as well as its largest school district. SBPS houses about 3,400 children across 11 buildings and programs, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
The new superintendent will also take hold of a distracted rocked by COVID-19. Staff and students were quarantined over 1,700 times after exposure or potential exposure to the coronavirus that has infected over 250 at SBPS. Myles said those quarantines, while at their peak in October and November, seriously affected SBPS’s day-to-day operations.
Despite this, SBPS has continued in-person schooling, adding an option for parents to keep kids at home and learn virtually.
The board will interview the final four applicants selected next week. Candidates selected were Todd Hilyard, of Holdredge, Nebraska; Andrew Dick, a former Scottsbluff school district administrator and the current administrator for ESU #13; Wendy Kemling-Horner, current executive director of student services for Scottsbluff Public Schools; Boyd Brown, of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The board made one change to its interviewing schedule. Board members are now scheduled to start the process on Feb. 22 and finish up on Feb. 26. Interviews will be conducted in an open session at the Scottsbluff High School’s board room.
The board will also dine with finalists on the day of the finalist interviews.