Ten apply for Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent position

He said that Roosevelt represents an important chunk of SBPS’s community and should be represented in interviews. After Reisig raised the issue, the board quickly decided to add a representative from Roosevelt to the interview team.

The board also discussed the interview process. They debated whether to include an interview question that allowed the finalists to perform a presentation as the opening of their presentations. Board Member Paul Snyder raised the issue that it could allow the internal candidates — if they made it into the interview stage — an advantage.

Ultimately, the board decided to allow the presentation with the topic of what would the finalist need to lead the district.

Myles’s replacement will inherit the helm of one of the area’s largest employers, as well as its largest school district. SBPS houses about 3,400 children across 11 buildings and programs, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

The new superintendent will also take hold of a distracted rocked by COVID-19. Staff and students were quarantined over 1,700 times after exposure or potential exposure to the coronavirus that has infected over 250 at SBPS. Myles said those quarantines, while at their peak in October and November, seriously affected SBPS’s day-to-day operations.