Scottsbluff Public Schools recently unveiled its newest five-year strategic plan intended to guide the district’s priorities, actions and measures of success from now until 2028.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Dick said that the process of creating the strategic plan was the most involved he has ever seen during his time in the district, and that all voices with any stake in its success were included.

“It was incredibly important to us that we cast as wide a net as possible in terms of gathering input from all the various members of our community,” Dick said. “That discovery phase was as thorough a process as I can ever recall during my time here with Scottsbluff Public Schools, and I’m incredibly proud of the work that was accomplished in terms of that.”

Addressing aging facilities

One of the five priorities outlined in the strategic plan is investing in upgraded facilities and infrastructure. Dick said that although efforts to update and renovate buildings within the district have been successful so far, there is still a lot of ground to cover.

“Over the course of the last 15 years, Scottsbluff Public Schools has been able to pass two bond referendums to renovate Bluffs Middle School, first, and to make renovations and a nice addition to Scottsbluff High School,” Dick said. “But over the course of that time, our elementary buildings have gotten older. Roosevelt and Longfellow are approximately 80 years old and Lincoln Heights is approximately 100 years old.”

The district is considering many possibilities in terms of updating the district’s aging elementary schools, partly because the way that education is delivered has changed significantly since the facilities were constructed and the spaces need to be modernized.

Those modernization efforts may include bond referendums as well. According to Dick, several of the bonds related to the BMS and SHS renovations will fall off within the time period of the new strategic plan, which could open the door to new initiatives if community support is given. Although discussion of new projects is still in its infancy, Dick said that some ideas have been mentioned regarding a new building of some variety.

“No recommendation has been made to the board, but if a school district is going to be progressing and innovative, it’s a way to look at that. We might be able to keep the levy where it is or maybe even see a slight dip.”

Other infrastructural areas of concern raised during the strategic planning process included lack of adequate gym and office space in some of the elementary buildings and the need to designate space for growing preschool and alternative programs.

Recruitment and retention

Recruitment and retention make up another priority for the district. According to Dick, Scottsbluff’s troubles in this area are part of a national crisis that the field of education as a whole should have seen coming.

“The educator shortage is one of the greatest challenges facing education today,” Dick said. “It has caught school districts by surprise, and it probably shouldn’t have because colleges have been telling us for a number of years now that students are simply not entering the teacher’s college, the field of education. As a result, that pipeline that has fed our school system is running low. It has become incredibly competitive, incredibly challenging to attract staff to your district.”

SBPS began taking decisive action on staffing and retention during the 2022-2023 school year through initiatives such as a new paraeducator to teacher program intended to help individuals who are already working within the district earn their teaching credentials.

Dick, whose administrative career spans 17 years, said that it has always been apparent that problems like the educator shortage are especially challenging for schools in more remote areas like the Panhandle.

“Time and time again, we see quality educators choose to leave western Nebraska simply because it might be family related, it might be not being able to find a match with a significant other, they might not have roots in this area or something that drew them to this area,” he said. “We’ve had much better success retaining people that have some sort of connection to the area. The problem is exacerbated by our geographic location.”

Dick said that promoting the quality and pace of life in the Panhandle is an important recruitment strategy, as is promoting the area’s proximity to desirable destinations like Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.

“We always hope that we can grow our own as well, that’s one of our strategies,” he said. “As they either have come through here as a student or potentially as a paraeducator in our district, that was one of our new strategies this year.”

Focus on student well-being

The strategic plan also outlines a strong focus on the mental health and well-being of students and staff through proactive wellness efforts and behavioral interventions. This is another area in which framework has already been placed within the district.

SBPS recently received its largest competitive grant in district history at $6.3 million dollars dedicated entirely to school based mental health, which Dick said will play a large role in carrying out related strategic objectives.

“Addressing student mental health has been a priority for Scottsbluff Public Schools for many years, and will continue to be,” Dick said. “We know that that’s an area in which many of our students struggle, and they need to be mentally healthy if they’re going to successfully learn in our school system.”

As for the behavioral health piece, Dick said that the district will closely examine the professional development and training of its staff needed to manage students and facilitate classroom learning while also examining its alternative programming.

“We have sound programming in place at certain levels, but in other places we feel we have gaps in terms of alternative programming. We know that no two students learn the same way, and sometimes we need to look at a more nontraditional path there,” he said.

Safety and security

The final two strategic priorities were safety and security along with student achievement and engagement. Dick described these as areas which have been a high priority for the district for many years but still necessitated dedicated attention to avoid relaxing its high standards.

“We would have almost felt that we were dismissive if we hadn’t included this strategic priority,” Dick said in regards to school safety. “It’s certainly an area we believe we’re positioned very well in, but it’s an area we know we cannot become complacent in. We must continue to examine, review and ensure that we’re providing the safest and most secure settings for learning for our students and staff.”

A similar mindset was applied to student achievement and engagement, which Dick described as the ultimate goal of educators.

“We’re not here to maintain the status quo,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re continuing to be innovative and looking for ways to continue to challenge our students and provide them with ways that they’re able to grow and learn so that they’re best prepared for that next chapter of their life.”