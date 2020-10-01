Theatre season opens with musical comedy

CHADRON, Neb. - The Chadron State College Theatre department will open its 2020 season with the musical comedy, “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change.” The musical, directed by Interim Director of Theatrical Performance Jennifer Poarch, is free and the public is invited to attend.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change,” will debut Oct. 1 at Memorial Hall. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 4.

Guests must follow CSC’s face covering and social distancing policy. Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved at csc.edu/theatre/seatreservation.

The musical is suitable for PG-13 age ranges.

A CSC Live stream of the Oct. 2 performance will be provided for those unable to attend in person. To attend via livestream, guests must reserve a seat so that a password can be sent to access the production. The live stream will feature several cameras in order to capture multiple angles throughout the performance.