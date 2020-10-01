Theatre season opens with musical comedy

CHADRON, Neb. - The Chadron State College Theatre department will open its 2020 season with the musical comedy, “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change.” The musical, directed by Interim Director of Theatrical Performance Jennifer Poarch, is free and the public is invited to attend.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change,” will debut Oct. 1 at Memorial Hall. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 4.
Guests must follow CSC’s face covering and social distancing policy. Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved at csc.edu/theatre/seatreservation.
The musical is suitable for PG-13 age ranges.
A CSC Live stream of the Oct. 2 performance will be provided for those unable to attend in person. To attend via livestream, guests must reserve a seat so that a password can be sent to access the production. The live stream will feature several cameras in order to capture multiple angles throughout the performance.
Poarch said “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change,” is a musical comedy revue presented in a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The scenes stand independent of each other but progress in a fashion designed to suggest an overall arc of relationships throughout one’s life from first date, to waiting to find love, taking the relationship to the next level, marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns, and family road trips.
“I think this show is a true gift to anyone who has ever loved and won, loved and lost, who have risked their hearts asking that special someone out for a date and who have held on during the roller coaster of a ride,” Poarch said.
