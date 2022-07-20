 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theatre West's TOFY brings 'The Little Mermaid Jr.' to the stage

Ella-Kathryn Anderson, who portrays Ariel, listens to Ellen Collins, who portrays Ursula, persuade her to give up her voice so she can be where the people are and meet Prince Eric. Theatre West’s TOFY camp will present “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” this weekend.

Theatre West invites the community under the sea as TOFY, Theatre West’s summer camp for youth, presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

Theatre West’s Theatre Opportunity for Youth (TOFY) Camp allows youth to participate in theater, make new friends and showcase their talents to the community all within a span of two weeks.

The show follows Ariel and her aquatic friends on numerous journeys in the adaptation of Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture. However, there are new storylines to be told, particularly at the end of the show.

Ella-Kathryn Anderson, who portrays Ariel, said her selection for the role brought her to tears.

“So when I got casted as Ariel I went into my room because I was getting ready for bed and my mom called me out of my room,” Anderson said. “She said, ‘Hey, you should look at the cast list.’ I looked at the cast list and I was stunned and I cry at everything, so I started crying.”

Ellen Collins plays Ursula in the production and said the character has been challenging.

“One of the hardest parts is keeping a straight face in my act and also having a conniving and mean voice that’s scary while looking into Ella’s (Ariel) eyes and acting mean. It’s so hard because Ella is my friend and it’s hard to act mean while looking her straight in the eyes.”

Theatre West's TOFY brings 'The Little Mermaid, Jr.' to the stage

Cast members of the Theatre West TOFY production of “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” work through rehearsals Monday. There are two performances planned Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Anderson said having no lines throughout half of the show has required her to focus on her mannerisms.

“She doesn’t talk for half of the show so I really have to express by using body language and try to stay in character, especially with some of Ellen’s (Ursula) lines,” Anderson said. “She says them very expressively and it’s really hard not to laugh with her.”

Collins also recalled her excitement upon reading the casting list.

“My mom goes ‘Ellen, the cast list came in.’ I was running to their room and my dad was recording just for fun and I looked at the cast list,” she said. “I was breathing heavily and kind of got lightheaded and jumped up and down, laughing and crying.”

While Collins portrays Ursula, several members of the cast will act as her tentacles.

Throughout rehearsals, Collins and Anderson have enjoyed interacting with the other cast members and having the younger cast members look up to them. They also enjoy bringing a childhood Disney classic to the stage.

“It’s been really cool to have that experience to be Disney characters,” Collins said. “A lot of kids have watched it and it’s fun to be a part of it. I’m a big fan of 'Little Mermaid.'”

As the cast has formed bonds, Anderson said they have also made inside jokes about some of the lines that make it difficult to maintain composure.

Collins added her experience with the TOFY camp has been positive since everyone involved is nice, making bonding easy.

Ahead of the live performances, Anderson said she is looking forward to share the experience with her family, mainly her older sister, who’s favorite Disney movie is “The Little Mermaid.”

Collins also is excited to share the experience with her family.

“Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been a childhood favorite Disney movie and it still is,” Collins said. “I think I’m pretty small for this role because I’m not really built for this role and I’m just super proud that I got this role. My brother couldn’t make it, but when he found out he was really happy. I’m very excited to get the CD and show it to him.”

Despite the production being based off of the Broadway show and movie, the plot has some new twists.

“There’s a lot more songs that give more people opportunities and there are different scenes,” Anderson said. “For example, like when Ursula dies that scene is totally different. The ending is the most different because there’s a contest to see which princess will be on the throne with Eric, instead of Ursula coming in and trying to take it.”

The show will open this weekend, so the actors are putting the final touches on the scenes to best tell the story.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” will have matinee performances on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. The production runtime is one hour and 30 minutes.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit twneb.com or call the box office at 308-635-6193. Limited seating is available, so the public is encouraged to call the box office before the shows sell out.

TOFY's "The Little Mermaid, Jr." cast list

Cast

Ariel  Ella-Katherine Anderson

Prince Eric  Hudson DeVos

King Triton  Sam Martindale

Sebastian  Claire Reiner

Scuttle  Katie Hoevet

Flounder  Paisley Martin

Ursula  Ellen Collins

Flotsam  DJ Lacy

Jetsam  Zack Rogers

Under the Sea (Sea Chorus)

Mersisters:

Aquata  Callie Martin

Andrina  Rochelle Johnson

Arista  Kaylee Johnson

Atina  KatieBeth Soule

Adella   Mattie Taylor

Allana  Aurora Harkins

Ursula's Tentacles:

Alta Downey, Raelee Fitzke, Whitney Larson, Quinn Mackrill, Holly Polk, Nina Polk, Emma Saucedo, Charlotte Stobel

Seahorse Gory Matlock-Evans

King's Guard 1 William Devlin

King's Guard 2 Kameryn Rein

Harp/Carp Allison Baer

Bass E'owyn Merrigan

Sax Solarah Gould

Jellyfish Avarie Reiner

Newt Emma Gollas

Chub  Sadie Hackett

Fluke Jordyn Hyde

Stingray Aspen Snyder

Ling Reagan Schiff

Blackfish Megan Madsen

Trout Kynlee Kaufman

Smelt Macie Scott

Sea Turtle Lawson Weingart

Rainbow Fish Tatum Platt

Clam Annabelle Fox

Squid Havynn Urdiales

Blowfish Ella Kildow

Swordfish Raegan Walton

Up on the Land (Land Chorus)

Chef Louis Addison Gollas

Grimsby Brandon Baker

Carlotta Laetner Malm

Pilot Katherine Johnson

Sailors: Rowynne Cardiff, Chase Cline, Malia Fiet, Micah Fitzke, Rowen Fox, Ethan Lee, Ada Merrigan, Braxton Munoz, Connor Walton

Seagulls: Arynn Weimer, Ruby Schiff, Raelyn Cline

Chefs: Jakob Fiet, William Seymour, Brayden Morris, Joe Martindale, Charlie Martindale, Kyla Cleays, Ayve Marez, Henry Devlin

Behind the Scenes Helpers

Make-up designer: Megan Madsen

Camper Costume Team: Ella-Katherine Anderson, Allison Baer, Ella Collins, Addison Gollas, Aurora Harkins, Katie Hoevet, Jordyn Hyde, Katherine Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Rochelle Johnson, Laetner Malm, Callie Martin, Sam Martindale, E'owyn Merrigan, Avarie Reiner, Claire Reiner, KatieBeth Soule, Mattie Taylor

TOFY's "The Little Mermaid, Jr." staff list

Program director Kim Grams

Asstistant program director Lola Sabala

Stage director/set designer Lauren Newell

Music director Javi Jimenez

Assistant music director Sarah Godwin

Stage manager John Plesencio

Assistant stage manager Ethan Koehler

Choregrapher Anna Harveson

Assistant Choregrapher Kelly Leuthaeuser

Costume Designer Mikayla Herman

Assistant Costumer Grace Nowak

Prop Master Caiden Heramb

Sound designer Amanda Foote

Sound tech Japheth Frey

Light designer Gavin Strawnato

Set team: Eli Asa, Caleb Long, James Maag, Jessy Valentine

Costume team Charley Devlin, Jillian Lazzuri, Kaitlyn Peterson, Gian Sabala, Austin Winter

Theater enrichment activities

Director Violette Briggs

Assistants Jade Cash, Marissa Wright

Educational Activities Coordinator Ty Corr

Makeup team Grace Baker, Jade Cash, Anna Harveson, Hannah Shaddick, Kaitlyn Peterson, Anna Polk

Camp photographers Hayley Grams, Marissa Wright

Dress rehearsal photographer Mark Rein

Camp assistants Hayley Grams, Jaden Mikesell

Company staff Adrianna Casias, Ty Corr, Bretly Crawford, Mia Eichner, Natalie Hershman, Hannah Vath

Volunteers staff Lauren Johnson, Jaxon Obermiller, Wyatt Soule, Eric Wilson

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

