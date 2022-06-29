Three Panhandle organizations receive $2,200 in grants from NSHSF

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) announced Tuesday the grant recipients of the 2022 Statewide Grants Program, which included three organizations in the Panhandle. Recipients from 27 communities across the state will receive grant funding totaling $25,000. Locally, the Crawford Historical Museum, Kimball Public Library and Chadron Public Library received financial support.

Sue Quambusch, the special projects coordinator for NSHSF, said the grant program is in its second year. They received 88 grant applications requesting $147,000 to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, and management of collections. Those applicants were narrowed down to 30 from across the state.

“Last year, we had 98 applications requesting support for $3.1 million,” Quambusch said. “It was difficult to weed them down, so this year we changed the criteria. The main focus for grant distributions will assist local historic efforts on the part of historical societies, museums, archives, libraries and they should be for core educational, preservation and interpretative purposes.”

Quambusch said Kimball Public Library was the first organization to submit a grant application about a project the foundation hopes is successful and can be replicated at other libraries.

“This was the first application we got and I knew no matter what, I was all in on this one because I do believe this has a possibility of scale,” Quambusch said.

The Kimball library requested $1,000 to purchase a designated computer and scanners for a searchable database to contain all of the historical records currently in file cabinets.

Kimball Public Library Director Amber Sweetland said the idea came from a conversation with Floyd Smith, who works at the West Nebraska Family Research and History Center in Scottsbluff.

“He’s in the library community and he’s a friend of ours,” she said. “It’s his website. He completely built the website from scratch.”

Smith offered adding a secondary database connected to his for the Kimball library to use. There is a one-time $500 fee.

After learning the library was awarded the grant, Sweetland said she was excited.

“Our goal is to have the paper files that we have currently in our library scanned in and searchable for patrons,” she said. “It’s internet accessible, so they don’t necessarily have to come into the library to be able to access the information.”

The equipment arrived Wednesday and volunteers will complete training on July 13. However, Sweetland said this project will take time to transfer six file cabinets of information into the system.

The public can contact the library with any historical information to inquire about adding it to the database.

NSHSF fully funded the $1,000 project.

“I’ve talked to Amber quite a bit and I told her to stay in touch with us on this project. I’m very excited about this one,” Quambusch said.

Chadron Public Library requested $1,200 for support to host its ninth annual Trading Stories Film Festival. The total funds needed for the project is $4,728. The festival is held in October at the library and showcases documentaries, films, speakers and food related to the Native American heritage and culture.

Chadron Library Director Rossella Pesch said the financial support is appreciated.

“I was very happy because the more support we have, the better the movie festival is going to be,” Pesch said. “We put our heart and soul into the movie festival.”

With the grant, Pesch said they will be able to offer more programming to the public.

The foundation awarded the library $1,000.

“We were excited to be able to partner with the Chadron Public Library on this project,” Quambusch said. “I would like to go.”

The Crawford Historical Museum submitted a $400 grant request to help purchase a male and female mannequin along with three box fans.

“We chose to fund the box fans and we gave them $200,” Quambusch said.

The Crawford Museum did not return a request for comment by press time.

All of this year’s grant recipients have the opportunity to be featured on the 2023 WanderNebraska program that NSHSF launched to promote travel to museums, libraries, parks and other historical points across the state.

“We are thrilled to be a trusted partner, helping these local organizations preserve the history of their communities,” said Gail DeBuse Potter, NSHSF President. “Reading through all the applications and seeing the broad need for these grants just reinforces our determination to grow the program in order to fund more of these efforts.”

The statewide grants program was developed in July 2020, with the guidance of Michael J. Smith, former CEO of Nebraska State Historical Society, now called History Nebraska, to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska. An initial donation from the D F Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals allowed NSHSF to award $25,000 for these second-year grants. The goal for 2023 is to award $50,000. The grant process opens in late January 2023 and closes in April.

“We continue to strengthen our relationship with local historical organizations through our WanderNebraska and Statewide Grants Program,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director at NSHSF. “Many of these organizations do not receive government support from counties or municipalities so they are left searching locally for funds to serve school classes, prepare exhibits, process and preserve artifacts, and undertake activities such as lectures and museum festivals. We’re thrilled to be able to help these invaluable organizations achieve their goals and we are excited to continue the statewide grants program into the future.”

The money has already been distributed and as organizations begin to implement their programs and additional services, Quambusch said she has two hopes moving forward.

“A lot of these people are handwriting these grant requests. These are people who aren’t used to filling out grant requests, so I hope this not only gives them confidence about this process, but also to go on to applying for grants from major donors.”

On the WanderNebraska side, she hopes more people start coming to the organizations.

The full list of recipients can be seen by visiting tinyurl.com/NEgrants

