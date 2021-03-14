Tickets on sale for SHS production of 'Oklahoma!'

The Scottsbluff High School vocal department have begun selling tickets for the production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, “Oklahoma!” Ticket are on sale at www.ronne.com.

“Oklahoma!” will run April 8-10 at 7 p.m., with an added 2 p.m. matinee on April 10 in the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium. One of the greatest American musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” returns to the Scottsbluff High School theater.

When Rodgers and Hammerstein’s masterpiece “Oklahoma!” made its Broadway debut in 1943, it launched a new era in American musical theater — fusing story, song and dance through the stunning choreography of Agnes de Mille. It also began one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in Broadway history.

At its heart, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” is a love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farmer Laurey. As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to carve out a life together in a brand-new state. But the road to love is as bumpy and fraught with all the dangers and excitement of the time. The unforgettable score includes: “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and the exhilarating title song, “Oklahoma!”

Masks will be required for all attendees of the performance. Seating capacity in the auditorium will be limited to 50%. Ticket purchasing will look slightly different than in years past. There will be seating pods of 2 to 8 seats spaced throughout the auditorium. This allows for space between family groups while still reaching our 50% capacity. When purchasing a seat group, patrons will receive a single ticket for the whole group. If patrons have any questions regarding the purchasing process, please contact Brad Ronne at bronne@sbps.net.