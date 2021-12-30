Title IX concerns, insubordination cited as Gering High Principal terminated

Schneider additionally testified that he wished he could have taken some of that back, but he felt he was still professional for most of the Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 meetings. The district witnesses disagreed, with Payne even testifying that Schneider did not “meet the district’s expectations in maintaining emotional control during his professional conversations with Dr. Regan.”

Schneider presented secret recordings taken during both meetings, which were provided to the school district for the first time at the hearing, as evidence that he was not as out of control as portrayed by witnesses.

The recordings, which were unknown to Regan at the time, as well as unknown to her counsel until brought up in the hearing, didn’t seem to be enough evidence for the school board however, voting 4-2 in favor of his termination effective immediately after deliberating for two hours. Members Tracy Wiese and Josh Lacy were the lone dissenters in the decision.

When providing the board’s written explanation for their decision, Schauer read a statement, “The evidence presented by Mr. Schneider at this hearing to the extent that it is inconsistent with the evidence of the school district is not as credible as that of the school district.”