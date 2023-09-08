Six hundred fourth graders made the trip to Legacy of the Plains Museum this week for some hands-on history as they learned all about Tools and Technology Through Time.

The event is a collaboration between ESU 13 and the museum and supplements the lessons learned in fourth grade science and social studies with demonstrations of simple machines and tools used by Nebraska pioneers and others throughout history.

“The big overall theme is that we use tools to make work easier, which is a science concept," ESU 13 Professional Learning Coordinator Dave Griess said. "But we’ve also used tools throughout time, and technology has made those tools more efficient so that we can get more work done, move faster, produce more, feed more people."

The event gave students a chance to experience those technological innovations firsthand, and even try their hand at operating machines they wouldn’t have access to in a classroom setting.

One of these was the pulley system set up in the Simple Machines area. By comparing the difference between a simple pulley and a more complex block and tackle system, students were able to quickly grasp the concept of mechanical advantage, or measure of the force amplification achieved by using a tool.

“You can demonstrate a pulley in a classroom, but here they can demonstrate with a 50-pound weight, show them how to use block and tackle with that weight and see how much easier it is and how much mechanical advantage you have,” Griess said.

The live application of the principle was proven effective in a success story told by one of the event’s volunteers who witnessed a prime example of lessons being taken to heart.

“He said he was at a local store last night and one of the students recognized him and shouted, ‘Mechanical advantage!’ You could tell he was very proud that he got through to that kid,” Griess said.

Banner County School teacher Melissa Jones praised the event’s focus on agriculture and interactivity. She said that even students who come from farming families might not be familiar with some of the technology that was used by their ancestors.

“It’s great. They’re seeing a lot of the stuff that happened in agriculture years before their time,” Jones said. “I think it’s a really good experience for them to see that, especially when they can see it in action and get to try some of the things.”

Other stations included the museum’s blacksmith shop, discussions on the importance of corn and potatoes to Nebraska history and the tools used to cultivate them and the highly popular giant pedal tractor, which students got to power and operate themselves.

Griess said that Tool and Technology Through Time ties into the fourth grade curriculum well while also introducing plenty of enrichment material of its own.

“We try to match it as close as we can,” he said. “There are some things that match up perfectly and others are more of opening their eyes and introducing them to things they’ve never seen before. That’s part of the draw, too.”

Griess praised the staff and subject matter experts at Legacy of the Plains Museum for their passion and ability to put together such a wide range of engaging and educational stations that were perfectly suited for fourth graders.

“They and their volunteers have so much expertise that they do all of the work as far as the sessions they want to have,” he said.