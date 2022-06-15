Traditional Lakota stories, more to be presented at monument

Jerome Kills Small will present his program, "Children Stories, Animal Stories and Traditional Lakota Stories" on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center Amphitheater located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Black Hills Parks and Forests Association as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

Kills Small tells children’s stories and animal stories that have been passed down for generations as part of the Lakota and Dakota Sioux traditions. Among the types of stories covered are iktomi (trickster tales) and ohunkanka (old legends). When speaking to adult audiences, Kills Small also analyzes the Native American storytelling tradition.

"Children Stories, Animal Stories and Traditional Lakota Stories" is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form