Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to Kimball, examines changes to rural life in the 1900s

“One of the main things I focused on ... was to coincide the exhibit with our annual Farmer’s Day event,” he said.

With thousands of visitors in town for that festival, Nolting said he thought it a good way to increase the attendance of the Smithsonian exhibit.

He said the exhibit should be a good opportunity to bring tourism to the area, too.

“I believe that Kimball County is on the verge of some great things around the corner,” Nolting said.

“Crossroads” itself will be hosted in Kimball’s Fraternal Hall, or the Plains Historical Museum. Nolting said it is the oldest building in town. It is located in downtown Kimball.

A special kick-off event on Sept. 11 will feature congressman Adrian Smith. The exhibit will open to the public two days later.

There will be a local flair to the exhibit when it arrives. Davis said there are five identical “Crossroads” exhibits touring the country, but each town usually adds something unique.

“Of course, you want to highlight the history of the area,” Nolting said. “We hope to get a lot of local input from Kimballites as well.”