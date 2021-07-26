Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to Kimball, examines changes to rural life in the 1900s

A touring exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution will make its Nebraskan debut in Kimball.
The “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit showcases the cultural and economic changes made by small towns throughout the 20th century.
On tour since 2018, it will stop in Kimball from Sept. 11-30.
The exhibit is part of the Smithsonian’s Museums on Main Street (MoMS) program, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.
“Our mission is to serve small and rural communities,” the MoMS’ project director Robbie Davis said. “It was time to create an exhibit that talked about what we’d learned over those 25 years.”
“Crossroads” features six sections displaying photographs, artifacts and multimedia presentations. All of these revolve around how rural Americans both evolved and preserved their town’s cultures in the 1900s.
Oftentimes, towns submit proposals to statewide humanities organizations to host MoMS exhibits.
“it’s based on what a community is willing to put forward,” Davis said. “The communities have truly been selected for the quality of their proposals. In Nebraska, I know it’s a competitive process.”
Tim Nolting, board president of Kimball’s Plains Historical Society, had a plan to make his application stand out to Humanities Nebraska.
“One of the main things I focused on ... was to coincide the exhibit with our annual Farmer’s Day event,” he said.
With thousands of visitors in town for that festival, Nolting said he thought it a good way to increase the attendance of the Smithsonian exhibit.
He said the exhibit should be a good opportunity to bring tourism to the area, too.
“I believe that Kimball County is on the verge of some great things around the corner,” Nolting said.
“Crossroads” itself will be hosted in Kimball’s Fraternal Hall, or the Plains Historical Museum. Nolting said it is the oldest building in town. It is located in downtown Kimball.
A special kick-off event on Sept. 11 will feature congressman Adrian Smith. The exhibit will open to the public two days later.
There will be a local flair to the exhibit when it arrives. Davis said there are five identical “Crossroads” exhibits touring the country, but each town usually adds something unique.
“Of course, you want to highlight the history of the area,” Nolting said. “We hope to get a lot of local input from Kimballites as well.”
He said he plans to get speakers from Humanities Nebraska to give presentations on water issues and Japanese-American history in the Panhandle.
Nolting also aims to have panel discussions on local businesses and agriculture.
Small displays loaned from Gering’s Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Texas Trail Museum in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, will give the exhibit more of a local touch.
Nolting said he’s on the lookout for a third area museum to donate some artifacts for the “Crossroads” exhibit.
Other Nebraska localities selected to host “Crossroads” include Tecumseh, Falls City, Wisner, Red Cloud, McCook and, coming in June 2022, Chadron.