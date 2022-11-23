Turkey Talk: Lincoln Elementary students share their thoughts on Thanksgiving

Lincoln Elementary students share their thoughts about the meaning of Thanksgiving, how to cook a turkey and who they would like to enjoy a meal with during the holiday.

Prompt: How to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.

Ezmi Palomo, 2nd grade

First, I buy it at the store and put it in a oven bag. Then, cook it in the oven. Last, I eat it with my family. This is how I would make a turkey.

Annalia Tovar, 2nd grade

First, I get my turkey from the store. Then I cook it in the oven. Last, I eat the Thanksgiving with my family. This is how I would make a turkey.

Carolyn Lore, 2nd grade

First buy then catch. Last store. This is how I would make it.

Emma Ostie, 2nd grade

I unwrap the big turkey, getting all the yucky stuff out. Always clean the turkey. Cook the turkey then season turkey. Then we let it sit and cool down and go to the table and sit down and eat the turkey. This is how I would make a turkey.

Mila Miller, 2nd grade

First, I am going to the store to get a turkey. Then, I am going to cook my turkey. Last, I am going to eat my turkey. This is how I would make a turkey.

Chase Snyder, 2nd grade

First catching it. Then seasoning the turkey. Then cook it in the grill for 40 minutes. Eat it gobble, gobble, gobble. This is how I would make a turkey.

Liam Hurley, 2nd grade

First, I’m going to catch a turkey from KFC. Then seasoning, roast it on a stick and cook it. Last, you want to take the stick off the turkey to save it and get some fruit and gobble. This is how I make a turkey.

Camden Closson, 2nd grade

First, for Thanksgiving my paw and uncle Max hunt the turkey for the Clossons. Then, my uncle Max and paw cook the turkey for the Clossons. Last, we eat the turkey paw and uncle Max made for the Clossons. This is how you make a turkey. Gobble, gobble.

Riley Townsdin, 2nd grade

First catch a turkey. Then cut the feathers off the turkey. Last, cut off the skin on the turkey. Then eat it. This is how I would make a turkey.

Ben Gomez, 2nd grade

This is how to prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, you go to the store to get turkey. Next, then you unwrap the foil at home. Then, you put it in the oven for 556 degrees F for 2 hours, 30 minutes. Last, you serve the turkey. That is how you prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Carter Bourlier, 2nd grade

First, you have to get a turkey from a store and pull the feathers off. Next, you put it in butter and milk and season the turkey and cook it for one hour and cook it at 300 degrees F. Then, you serve the turkey. Last, you eat it and that is how you prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Seneca Walker, 2nd grade

First, you buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, you get the turkey ready by seasoning it. Then, you put the turkey into the oven. The degrees is 200 degrees F and the time is 12 minutes. Last, you cut the turkey and serve it. That is how you prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Katie Wilhelm, 2nd grade

First you got to Walmart to get a turkey. Next you stir it, season it and butter it. Then you cook it at 105 degrees F and cook it for 2-3 hours. Last, you cut it and serve it and enjoy it. That is how you prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Noah Henkel, 5th grade

Today I am going to teach you how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey. You need a turkey to cook a turkey. Grab your best spices. Put some oil on it then lay your spices on.

Put it in your smoker and turn it to medium. After a while, wrap it in tinfoil and move the turkey to your oven. Take your turkey out of the oven and let it sit to suck up the flavor. Cut up and eat the turkey.

Dontae Palomo, 5th grade

First, we thaw it out. Then we take out the stuff inside of it. After that we put stuffing inside it. After that we put it in our oven and let it cook for an hour and thirty minutes. Once it’s done we take it out, set it on the table, and then put some salt on it. And then we eat.

Kinlee Land-Bayless, 5th grade

First my grandma buys a turkey. You need a turkey to cook a turkey. Then she gets a big tub and fills it with water. The tub is one of those giant ones that hold a lot of things. She puts it in warm water to defrost. After a few hours it should be good. She then takes the turkey out and seasons it. You can use whatever makes it taste good.

Then she puts it in the oven until fully cooked. Last, she takes it out and cuts it. Then we can eat it. That’s how my family makes a turkey. P.S. grandma if you are reading this, thank you for making good turkey.

Prompt: How do you help your family on Thanksgiving?

Bella Beck, 5th grade

I help my family put dinner rolls downstairs in the laundry room for it to set. I get bowls and give them what food they want like dinner rolls, turkey, ham, mash potatoes and more. To offer family like my grandmom and granddad I pick up the turkey in the store. When the turkey is done thawing, my dad puts it in the smoker. And it’s done. We put all things in the van like the plates and pans and the dinner rolls. And happy Thanksgiving to all of you women and boys.

Prompt: What does Thanksgiving mean to me?

Liliana Harper, 5th grade

Thanksgiving means to me that your together with family and friends, sharing thought having fun. Thanksgiving is or can be really special. Your together with lots of family and friends having fun together. For our family we always play a quick little game then have the big Thanksgiving feast.

We also all help around with food and anything we need to get ready. Also, usually some family from out of town comes. We all play with that family member. Soon enough when we’re eating the Thanksgiving feast, we would all go around and say something or things we are thankful for.

Then after we eat, my family and me then either visit, talk or play another fun game. I sometimes make cards for my family on how much they mean to me. Thanksgiving to me means spending time with family and friends and having fun.

Ava Clyburn, 5th grade

To me, Thanksgiving means maybe you meet a new family member or one you haven’t seen for a while. Usually, you will have Thanksgiving with family and get to enjoy the happiness around you.

Thanksgiving is also about giving thanks, so I always say thank you to the people cooking the food or whoever cooked the food and I say thank you to God. In my family Thanksgiving was when Jesus arose to go to Heaven. This is what thanksgiving means to me.

Avari Nightingale, 5th grade

Well Thanksgiving means a lot to me, especially hanging out with the people I love most. One thing I love about Thanksgiving is showing love and feeling love. It is one of my favorite holidays because it makes me think of my belief, Jesus thanking his disciples and giving a good thanks. Also, Thanksgiving means pie. I love pie. Thanksgiving means Jesus’ sacrifice, the last dinner. I don’t know about you, but Thanksgiving means a lot to me for these reasons.

Easton West, 5th grade

It means to me that I got to spend thanks to my family and friends and I like to give help. I like Thanksgiving because you can give thanks all over the world and I love that because I can give love and thanks to family and friends and I can get along with my family. I can have a wonderful dinner with my family and friends and that’s why I like Thanksgiving.

Allison Cawiezel, 5th grade

Thanksgiving means that family and friends gather and give thanks for everything. Being around friends and family means a lot to me. It is so fun and exciting. Like when I help my family cook and make food. I am very thankful for my friends and family and all my teachers. I am glad to have them all. They are all special. That is what thanksgiving means to me.

Jayla Knight, 5th grade

I’m thankful for my family and my friends. My family does a really fun Thanksgiving. We have turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy and many other things. These are some of my favorites: smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.

Prompt: If you could have Thanksgiving with anyone, who would it be and why?

Owen Brown, 5th grade

If I could have Thanksgiving with anyone, it would be Stefon Diggs. I would invite him because he’s famous. He’s one of the best wide receivers (WR). He’s on one of my favorite teams — the Bills. He could even give me an autograph. I would invite because he likes him as well.

Elliot Raines, 5th grade

If I could have a meal with anybody I wanted, I would pick my ancestors because I would want to know what they used to do. I would want to know if they were famous or not famous. I would want to know what kind of person they were. I would want to know where they lived and what food they like.

Taelyen Leetch, 5th grade

If I could have anyone dead or alive, I would want my great grandpa, my dog and horse because I really miss them and my great grandpa I never got to meet him.

With my dog, he passed close to Thanksgiving and so I miss him. With a horse, she died on Friday and it’s hard and I miss them so much. That’s why I would want them to come and that I miss them. So it’s really hard and that’s why I want them back because I really miss them.

Beckett Lacy, 5th grade

If I could eat with anyone alive or dead for Thanksgiving, it would be my great grandpa Gable because I really want to meet him. My grandma is always telling stories about how he did this or that. So that’s who I want to eat Thanksgiving dinner with cause to me he sounds like a really cool guy.

Sadie Hackett, 5th grade

If I could have Thanksgiving dinner with anyone alive or dead I would choose my two cats, Cordy and Doyle. Why I would choose is because they died a few years ago and it would be nice if I could see them again. I would also like to have all my family that lives too far away or can’t come to have Thanksgiving with me too. Those are the people I’d have Thanksgiving with if I could.

Joseph Martindale, 4th grade

If I could eat Thanksgiving dinner with anyone I would choose Shawn. First, Shawn was one of my good friends and now he’s off in sixth grade in another state. Second, he now lives in Denver, Colorado, which is three hours away from Gering, Nebraska, and we don’t get to see each other anymore. Finally, I never really get to talk to him and I would like to talk to him again. That’s why I would choose to eat with Shawn for Thanksgiving dinner.

Aedan Ashing, 4th grade

If I could eat Thanksgiving dinner with anyone, I would eat it with my mom because I miss my mom. She makes the best enchiladas. She is the best mom to play games with. This is why I want to eat Thanksgiving with my mom.

JJ Fritzler, 4th grade

This is who I would want to spend Thanksgiving with. If I could eat Thanksigiving it would be with my great grandma. The first reason is because she passed away from cancer. The second reason why is because I only got to spend Christmas with her and last reason why is because I only have one last memory of her and that is a blanket that she got me for Christmas. She made it; it was handmade by her and that was the person I would spend it with.

Koen Warga, 4th grade

If I could eat Thanksgiving dinner with anyone, I would eat with my gran papa. I miss him a lot and he is nice. I didn’t get to know him very much, but I visit him 2-3 times. That is why I want to eat Thanksgiving dinner with him.

Addison Ledoux, 4th grade

If I had to choose someone it would be my mom because it would be fun. We would have a great time. We would have lots of food, we would play board games, we would have turkey, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie and green beans. The second reason why I would choose my mom is she is nice and caring and she is thoughtful and that’s why I would choose my mom.

Trinity Schanaman, 4th grade

If you could eat Thanksgiving dinner with anyone it would be my mom. We love spending time with each other and we love to eat Thanksgiving food. I love to help my mom with cooking the food and help set up the table and put the silverware on the table. We love to put up the decorations for Thanksgiving.

Prompt: What is your favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal and why?

Loren Ross, 5th grade

My favorite food on Thanksgiving is ham, pumpkin pie and potatoes. I like pumpkin pie because I like pumpkin things. I like ham because it is kind of hard on the outside and soft in the inside. I like potatoes because when they are cooked and you take the inside out that the good part is inside. That is the stuff I like about the meal at Thanksgiving.

Ethan Ross, 5th grade

My favorite part is when we get to see my family. Then it is when we pray and I get to say the prayer. Of course, it is the food. After we help people who do not have food. Then we eat dessert.

Jacob Grim, 5th grade

My favorite part of Thanksgiving is the mashed potatoes and gravy because it is so fluffy and so light and I love the texture the gravy gives it and the flavor and taste. It smells amazing and I think it is the best Thanksgiving meal with the other stuff like turkey, stuffing, corn on the cob, ice cream and pumpkin pie. But that’s just what I think. After all people have different opinions and that’s alright, too.