Two high schoolers selected for Congressman Smith’s Youth Advisory Council.

Two area students were selected to Congressman Adrian Smith’s Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-21 year. Trey Zwickl of Gering and Jamie Rose Chen of Scottsbluff joined 13 other juniors and seniors across the Third District on Aug. 18 for the council’s first meeting of the year.

The council is a forum for students to discuss local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year, according to a press release from Smith’s office. Jerad Reimers, a spokesperson for Smith, said Smith created the council back in spring 2007, the first spring he was in office, to interact with youth and give them an opportunity to learn more about local industries and issues that affect them, as well as for them to provide their own feedback and concerns.

Zwickl, a senior who plans to get a bachelor’s degree and then join the military, said he applied for the council because it sounded interesting to him.

“I thought it was a good way to learn more about problems around our state and discuss how to fix them.”

Chen, who aspires to go into law, said this is a great opportunity for her to learn more about the legal system on a larger scale as well as voice her thoughts on policy and social justice issues.

“The advisory council is for us to share our thoughts and concerns on issues…as students who are unable to vote,” said Chen. “I think it’s really important to create a network for up and coming voters to connect with each other and talk about these issues together. The spirit of democracy is about conversation and discussion.”