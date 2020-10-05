Two longtime Scottsbluff school board members face off against four challengers for three seats

Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Scottsbluff Public School Board of Education.

Chico De Los Santos, Todd Lewis, Beth Merrigan and Scott Reisig are looking to fill spots vacated by Terry Gilliland, who is not running for another term, and two other seats up for re-election. Incumbents Paul W. Snyder and Robert Kinsey are running to keep their seats.

Each of the six members serves at large, meaning they represent the entire district instead of specific areas or wards. They serve four-year terms and have no limit on the number of terms they can serve. School board members work for free, receiving no money from the district or taxpayers for their time.

While the candidates had some differing priorities, all six said responsibly managing the budget was among their top priorities if elected, as well as a major challenge. SBPS plans to spend about $50 million over the next year. That’s one of the largest budgets in the area.

Nebraska state law exempts campaigns that raise less than $5,000 from reporting their finances. As such, none of the six candidates disclosed finances to the state, as of Oct. 5.

A candidate forum will be held Oct. 14 at Scottsbluff High School.