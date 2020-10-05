Two longtime Scottsbluff school board members face off against four challengers for three seats

Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Scottsbluff Public School Board of Education.
Chico De Los Santos, Todd Lewis, Beth Merrigan and Scott Reisig are looking to fill spots vacated by Terry Gilliland, who is not running for another term, and two other seats up for re-election. Incumbents Paul W. Snyder and Robert Kinsey are running to keep their seats.
Each of the six members serves at large, meaning they represent the entire district instead of specific areas or wards. They serve four-year terms and have no limit on the number of terms they can serve. School board members work for free, receiving no money from the district or taxpayers for their time.
While the candidates had some differing priorities, all six said responsibly managing the budget was among their top priorities if elected, as well as a major challenge. SBPS plans to spend about $50 million over the next year. That’s one of the largest budgets in the area.
Nebraska state law exempts campaigns that raise less than $5,000 from reporting their finances. As such, none of the six candidates disclosed finances to the state, as of Oct. 5.
A candidate forum will be held Oct. 14 at Scottsbluff High School.
For the sake of fairness in presentation, the candidates and their responses are arranged in alphabetical order by last name. The Star-Herald asked each candidate the same questions in the same order. Below are excerpts, quotes and paraphrased versions of their responses.
Chico De Los Santos
Chico De Los Santos, 41, is an alumnus of Scottsbluff High School and the director of social services and recreation for a long-term care facility in Goshen County.
He said that his communication skills, listening skills, and overall people skills would be beneficial for the district’s leadership apparatus.
“Plus, I feel like I bring a unique perspective to the board,” De Los Santos said.
He decided to run for office after receiving encouragement from other community members and that he feels that the school board position is a good way to give back to the community.
If elected, De Los Santos said he’d prioritize the retention of quality teachers and administrators. Additionally, De Los Santos said there is a need to focus more on mental health.
“Students these days face so many challenges. It’s extremely important that they know that they are supported and that a school is a safe place,” De Los Santos said.
Going forward, De Los Santos said the district’s finances have been and will remain a major challenge, but especially in the midst of an economic downturn.
Robert Kinsey
Robert Kinsey, 70, is the current board president and has been a school board member for 18 years. He’s a Gering High School graduate and a retired police officer, with a degree in criminal justice from Chadron State College.
Other than his 18 years on the board, Kinsey said he brings both an interest to school business as well as the experience of having children and grandchildren go through the Scottsbluff school system. He currently has four grandchildren in the district.
“I’ve always been interested in school activities,” Kinsey said. “For years, I umpired both baseball and softball.”
Working with kids was also a regular occurrence in Kinsey’s professional career as a police officer, he said.
Kinsey said he decided to run for office after then-board president Ken Meyer encouraged him. When another member didn’t file for reelection, Kinsey saw his chance and entered the race.
If he’s reelected, Kinsey said he’d prioritize the imminent superintendent search. While longtime superintendent Rick Myles has not announced retirement, Kinsey said that Myles has indicated he will retire in the next couple of years.
“That’s a big position to fill,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey has participated in the last two superintendent searches for SBPS. Otherwise, Kinsey said he’d continue advocating for rebuilding the swimming pool.
Going forward, Kinsey foresees COVID-19 will continue to be a challenge for the district. But he reiterated that the imminent superintendent search was something the district should prioritize.
“We’ve been really fortunate with the last two superintendents,” Kinsey said. “They were both seasoned educators and this would be their last position before they retired.”
Kinsey said the last thing SBPS needs is a rotating door of superintendents looking for a stepping stone to bigger districts.
Todd Lewis
Todd Lewis, 45, is the president and founder of Bytes Computer and Network Solutions. He is also the board president of Twin City Development. He said he’d completed some college in the technical trades sphere.
He said that his experience as a father of Bearcats lends him the necessary credentials of a school board seat.
“I’ve got experience working through the school system and I just want to be able to help make a difference,” Lewis said.
He decided to run for the position after seeing the open spots on the board. He said he felt like it would be a good opportunity to give back to the community and make a difference.
If Lewis were elected, he said he’d prioritize communication from the district to parents and students.
“I know that they’re working hard in the school system to establish that communication and I feel that my background in technology might be able to help solidify that a bit,” Lewis said.
He added that behavior in the school system would be another priority since the behavior between students and staff provides an opportunity to set a positive example for students.
Going forward, Lewis said that encouraging diversity would be a notable challenge. Issues of race and equality have come before the board multiple times since national protests over race and police brutality began in May.
Lewis also said that the upkeep of the district’s building would be a recurring focus as well as a challenge for the district.
Beth Merrigan
Beth Merrigan, 41, is a mother of four and a former member of the Armed Forces. She’s a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. While she was in the Army, Merrigan said she earned a master’s of education from the University of Virginia.
Merrigan told the Star-Herald her experiences teaching at the college level combined with an interest and care in education as a field would be a boon for the district. She added that her experience in the Armed Forces was also a plus.
“As an Army officer, mentorship is a huge portion of the job,” Merrigan said.
While her school-aged children are enrolled in St. Agnes Catholic School, Merrigan said she wanted to run for office to make a positive impact on the Scottsbluff community. She felt that, given her experience in the military and in education, she could make the biggest impact on the school board.
“I have a care and a passion for this specific area,” Merrigan said.
Merrigan said she’d prioritize the needs and education of children, if elected.
“There are lots of different issues that come to the board,” Merrigan said. “I would approach each issue in front of the board as ‘How will this impact the education of that student?’”
Going forward, Merrigan pointed to COVID-19 as the biggest challenge facing the district. Specifically, she said that the challenge lay in addressing the future, asking “Where do we go from here?” as she put it.
She said leadership is key to gilding the district forward, regardless of who is elected in November.
Scott Reisig
Scott Reisig, 46, is a software engineer with a communication degree from Northwestern and a master’s in business degree from Chadron State College. He’s also a Bearcat dad, having had all of his kids go through the Scottsbluff Public Schools system.
Reisig is the son of two teachers. As such, he said education has always been a big part of his life.
He said he decided to run for office because he felt he and his kids had been given a lot of opportunities from SBPS. Now was the time to give back, Reisig said.
If elected, Reisig said that he’d prioritize “listening to the voices of the students that maybe haven’t been well represented.”
“Change comes slow to the school board,” Reisig said.
He said he feels the district has done a lot of good work in providing opportunities to kids like his. He said he wants to make sure that continues and expands to students from all walks of life, including college bound students and those looking for something else.
“I think we’re doing a good job of supporting both and I would definitely want to see those continued,” Reisig said.
He also said he’d prioritize supporting teachers.
“It all starts with them,” Reisig said.
Going forward, Reisig said the school should work to hear more diverse voices. He also said he thinks the schools are in good shape.
Paul W. Snyder
Paul W. Snyder, 70, is a current board member as well as a Morrill High School graduate. He also has a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Snyder has been a school board member for 13 years. He also had three children and two stepchildren go through the SBPS system and graduated from Scottsbluff High School.
He decided to run for office because he’d always been interested in education, he said. As his kids progressed through high school, Snyder said he became more interested in the administration and the policymaking.
“The board of education really is the driver of policy,” Snyder said.
He also said that keeping the curriculum well-rounded was key to keeping the school healthy.
“Not all students want to go to college,” Snyder said. “I think 13 years ago, we weren’t paying attention to that.”
Additionally, Snyder said that student safety is a priority.
“And that runs the gamut from a safe physical building to are they emotionally well,” Snyder said.
