Two Morrill High School students will walk high school graduation with associates degree in hand

It’s every high schooler’s dream to don a cap and gown and walk across a stage to receive their hard-earned diploma. Not many would even fathom receiving two diplomas within a year, let alone within a week.

That was the reality for two Morrill seniors who graduated with their associates degree from Western Nebraska Community College last week, before graduating with their high school diploma Saturday.

Dylan Cecil received his Associate of Science degree in pre-professional nursing, while Madyson Lees received her Associate of Arts degree in psychology.

When they first began taking dual credit classes through WNCC’s CollegeNOW! program in their second semester of sophomore year, neither of them even considered actually finishing their degrees in high school.

“We had a really good relationship with the counselor who used to work here at Morrill High School,” Lees said. “And … I don’t really know how we got on the topic, but he’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could get your associates degree in two years right now?’ And we’re kind of like, ‘Oh, no, we can’t do that.’ And we ended up doing it. So, it kind of was just one of those things that we talked about and didn’t actually think we would do until we got further along.”