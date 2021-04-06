Two years later, SHS students ready to perform 'Oklahoma!'

After two years without a performance, students in the Scottsbluff High School spring musical will be taking the stage for the public this week, performing eight shows over five days.

The students began with two shows of their musical, “Oklahoma!” for elementary and middle school students on Tuesday and will perform two more shows for the rest of the area youngsters. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, they are performing two extra shows for the younger students than in past years.

The rest of the public will be able to attend performances beginning Thursday, April 8.

Director Brad Ronne said he and the students are excited to finally be able to perform.

“I’m just really excited that we’re here, and the kids have done so well and that we get to do it,” he said. “I never thought I’d say that about a musical — that I’m excited that we get to do it. But ... that’s definitely how I feel.”

Ronne said that with all the extra performances this year, he wasn’t sure if his students would be up for it — they also have an extra matinée on Saturday — but they didn’t bat an eye.

