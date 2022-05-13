UN College of Nursing receives recognition

UN College of Nursing-West Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Student Nurses Association annual meeting
Madison Wynne was elected the state Breakthrough to Nursing Chair. This is the committee working to increase the number and diversity of students choosing nursing as a career.
James Vermilion was chosen as Nebraska State Student Nurse of the Year. James graduated from the accelerated program in December.
Brittany Dietrich, senior student from Alliance won the Individual Community Health award for collaborating with Alliance primary care providers and staff from Greater Nebraska Medical Surgical Services and Box Butte General Hospital to create pretty toiletry bags with menstrual supplies for the Alliance Middle School, Gering Middle School, Scottsbluff Middle School, and the Immanuel Lutheran School in Alliance.
The CON WND students received the Most Unique Community Health Award for the Students’ volunteer work with Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy.
Student Advisors Trina Aguirre and Jami Fulwider received SNA advisor service awards.