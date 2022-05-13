 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UN College of Nursing receives recognition

  • 0

UN College of Nursing-West Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Student Nurses Association annual meeting

Madison Wynne was elected the state Breakthrough to Nursing Chair. This is the committee working to increase the number and diversity of students choosing nursing as a career.

James Vermilion was chosen as Nebraska State Student Nurse of the Year. James graduated from the accelerated program in December.

Brittany Dietrich, senior student from Alliance won the Individual Community Health award for collaborating with Alliance primary care providers and staff from Greater Nebraska Medical Surgical Services and Box Butte General Hospital to create pretty toiletry bags with menstrual supplies for the Alliance Middle School, Gering Middle School, Scottsbluff Middle School, and the Immanuel Lutheran School in Alliance.

The CON WND students received the Most Unique Community Health Award for the Students’ volunteer work with Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy.

People are also reading…

Student Advisors Trina Aguirre and Jami Fulwider received SNA advisor service awards.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lion in Kosovo is rescued after being caged for the amusement of restaurant-goers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News