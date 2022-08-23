Uncovering Huskers’ cheer history: Former UNL cheerleader Debra White writes book about cheer squad

Debra White never planned on attending college, becoming a college cheerleader, nor writing a book. Her life’s journey as a Husker inspired her to document its history.

White attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln from 1976 through 1980, graduating with a degree in fashion merchandizing. It was her time as a cheerleader that lead to her writing the book, “The Spirit of Nebraska.”

Despite not making her high school cheer squad, White tried out and made the Huskers’ team during her sophomore year. Students could only be on the cheerleading squad for three years since freshman were not allowed to try-out, White said.

As she reflected on how fortunate she was to have those experiences, her gratitude toward the college and cheer program inspired her to give back.

“No one had ever researched the history behind the cheerleading squad,” she told the Star-Herald. “It started in 1903 with two male cheerleaders. For a long time, it was all male. I was surprised by that.”

Following that research, White decided to start a project to find everyone who cheered for UNL since 1903. The project took her three months and she continues to add to the list annually. The university’s athletic department has the list posted online.

“In doing that, I realized in 2003, it was going to be 100 years of cheer at the University of Nebraska,” she said.

She put on a weekend celebration and reunion dinner, a football game halftime show to celebrate the 100 years of cheer at UNL,” she said.

Following the centennial celebration, White decided to share her research findings with Huskers fans. After 15 years of work and five years of writing, she published “The Spirit of Nebraska.”

“I tried to hit on as many traditions as possible,” White said about the book. “I just found all of these different topics back to the beginning when the university first opened its doors and the traditions and why of everything. That’s what I found interesting and that’s how I approached the book.”

The book touches on several traditions, but the one that stood out for White was in 1917.

“There are several traditions, but this is closest to my heart,” she said. “Colleges had the first female cheerleaders in 1922 or around there, but UNL had three girls in 1917. I love that. It shows how progressive the university was.”

Some of the neat pieces of history talk about when the cheerleaders brought a jersey calf onto the field for two games, the evolution of the mascots, baseball being the first sport and cycling being the most popular and the Huskers shift from the Gold Knights to the scarlet and cream-colored Huskers.

Just as the fall football season ramps up, White will be in Scottsbluff for an author meet and greet. Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host White on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. During the event, White will share her personal journeys and her path that lead to the publication of her book. The foreword is written by longtime Huskers coach Tom Osborne.

“It’s an insight that anything is possible and to follow your heart, because I followed my heart and worked hard and I made it happen,” she said.

As readers discover some unique Huskers history, White wants them to have fun learning about Huskers traditions that they wouldn’t necessarily know about and find the story inspirational and informative.