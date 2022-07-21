United Way, Midwest Theater help students prepare for school

The start of school is quickly approaching, which means it is time for the United Way of Western Nebraska’s “Stuff the Bus” event. The drive runs July 18 through Aug. 5 with the mission to help local kids and their families access the school supplies they need to be successful in the classroom.

The public can support the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign by dropping off new classroom supplies or through monetary donations. The monetary donations will help UWWN purchase school supplies, which will be distributed to local children in need to help them start the school year on the right foot and succeed in school.

“The community helps by donating new school supplies at any of the drop-off locations or monetary donations, which are accepted at select drop off sites and online at uwwn.org/bus,” United Way of Western Nebraska executive director Karen Benzel, said. “United Way will deliver the supplies the week of Aug. 8.”

As the community supports Panhandle youth be successful in the classroom, Benzel said they need a variety of items, depending on the child’s grade level and school attended.

“This can include the need for earbuds/headphones and #2 yellow Ticonderoga pencils or a graphing calculator,” she said.

Donations of crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and other school supplies are welcome to be dropped off at any of the 10 drop-off locations throughout the Panhandle. Locations include: the United Way offices in Scottsbluff and Alliance, Target in Scottsbluff, Gering Fire Department, Mitchell City Hall, Chadron Fire Department, Crawford City Hall, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) in Sidney and WNCC in Alliance and Sidney. Monetary donations are welcome at uwwn.org/bus or via mail to United Way, P.O. Box 617, Alliance, NE 69301 or 1517 Broadway, Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. All donations stay in the local area and help local kids with needed school supplies.

During the 2019 campaign, volunteers filled 252 backpacks with school supplies for CAPWN and delivered 115 boxes to the nine school districts.

School districts participating in “Stuff the Bus” this year include: Scottsbluff Public Schools, Gering Public Schools, Hemingford High School, Alliance Public Schools, Chadron Public Schools, Crawford Public Schools, Morrill Public Schools, Mitchell Public Schools, Banner County Public Schools, Minatare Public Schools and Sidney Public Schools.

Families that might qualify for “Stuff the Bus” school supplies can contact their child’s school or CAPWN for more information.

“United Way also partners with CAPWN in Scottsbluff and Sidney and families may sign up to receive supplies directly from CAPWN,” Benzel said. “Additional requests for school supplies should be directed to your child’s school.”

In conjunction with United Way’s Stuff the Bus event, the historic Midwest Theater is holding a “Christmas in July” movie marathon on July 28. The Midwest Theater staff encourages the public to bring a school supply or monetary donation to United Way. That donation will allow the public to attend one or all three of the Christmas movies showing at the theater on Thursday.

The Christmas movies begin at 10 a.m. with the “Polar Express,” followed by “Elf” at 11:50 a.m. and “A Christmas Story” at 1:40 p.m. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for the first showing. Concessions will also be available for purchase along with hot dogs and jumbo hot pretzels.

Since the inception of this campaign, United Way has worked to ensure all donations stay local. For more information about United Way, visit uwwn.org.