University of Nebraska programs and Nebraska nonprofits eligible for WIN funds

University of Nebraska programs and Nebraska nonprofit organizations may now submit funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska for grant awards in 2022.
Grant seekers must submit an online letter of inquiry form by Feb. 16, 2022, at womeninvestinginnebraska.org.
Based on submissions, WIN will invite 12 to 16 grant seekers to provide formal grant proposals. Grant seekers must be a part of the University of Nebraska system or be a Nebraska nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity.
“WIN seeks out groups with innovative and bold solutions to the important issues Nebraskans face,” said Vanessa Denney of Omaha, chair of the WIN grants committee. “We just completed our 10th year of partnering with creative and committed organizations and people in Nebraska working to improve their communities.”
The grant amounts will be based on the total amount of gifts received this year from the members of WIN. WIN will announce its grant awards this fall.
WIN Chair Susan Fritz of Crete said the grants enable the university and nonprofits to address new ideas and programs.
“WIN intends to offer a significant grant amount as a catalyst for innovative and bold ideas,” Fritz said. “Our collective giving approach allows our members to make a more meaningful impact on these issues.”
For more information and questions, grant seekers may contact WIN at win@nufoundation.org.
Last year WIN awarded two grants of $86,000 each. A grant was awarded to the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education for a project furthering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Head Start programs. Another grant was awarded to Magdalene Omaha for its New Beginnings Campus and expanded programs for survivors of sex trafficking.
WIN operates in partnership with the University of Nebraska Foundation and the UNF Charitable Gift Fund to support women philanthropists. The UNF Charitable Gift Fund is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the University of Nebraska Foundation. It provides options for donors to support the University of Nebraska as well as other worthwhile charitable causes in their community or across the country. For information on becoming a WIN member, contact Ellie Clinch at 402-570-2510 or 800-432-3216, or visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org.