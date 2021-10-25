University of Wyoming president visits Torrington as part of statewide tour

The University of Wyoming’s "The World Needs More Cowboys" tour will make its penultimate stop Tuesday in Goshen County, with the goal of informing high school students and community members about the value of a UW education.
The tour began with a stop in Gillette, Wyoming, in September 2019 and has since covered 20 additional Wyoming localities. A variety of speakers met with community members to promote the school and showcase some of the successes alumni have had.
“It had a lot of energy behind it, and we decided to capitalize on that by having these events in each county of Wyoming,” Chad Baldwin, the university’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, said.
The speakers are there to mingle with the community, answer questions about the university and its programs, and hand out UW-branded items such T-shirts.
One of the keynote speakers for recent stops along the tour is UW President Ed Seidel.
“We have a relatively new president who we want to get out and meet the state, and vice versa,” Baldwin said.
Seidel has served in his position since July 2020. “...People have a chance to learn where his priorities are, where he’s putting his focus ... kind of what his objectives are.”
Each tour stop lasts only one day, and each day’s events are divided into two parts. In the afternoon, Seidel visits high schools across the county and meets with the students there. In the evening, he, a special guest alumnus, and oftentimes a representative from the university’s athletics department will meet with community members.
In Goshen County, Seidel and political science professor Jean Garrison will visit Lingle-Fort Laramie High School at 12:30 p.m., Southeast High School in Yoder at 2 p.m., and Torrington High School at 3 p.m.
For the evening presentation, Seidel will discuss, among other topics, the university’s collaborations with community colleges. He will be joined by UW alumna Samantha Wagner Yung. Yung is a doctor of audiology from Torrington and will discuss how attending the university helped advance her career and prepare her to make an impact in the community. There will not be any guest speakers from the athletics department for this stop on the tour.
However, several UW students from Goshen County will be presenting at the event, as well as speaking to the high schoolers. Three of them are Torrington High School graduates and two more graduated from Southeast High School.
“Lots of people will probably know them, it’s a small enough town,” Baldwin said.
The evening presentation in Torrington will take place at the Cottonwood Country Club from 5-7 p.m. The speakers will only talk from around 5:30 to 6:15, Baldwin said. The rest of the time will be for Goshen County residents to meet with Seidel and enjoy refreshments.
Though previous events have seen anywhere from 20 to 150 people attend, most evening presentations have between 50 and 100 guests. The event is free to attend and does not require registration beforehand.