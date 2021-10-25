University of Wyoming president visits Torrington as part of statewide tour

The University of Wyoming’s "The World Needs More Cowboys" tour will make its penultimate stop Tuesday in Goshen County, with the goal of informing high school students and community members about the value of a UW education.

The tour began with a stop in Gillette, Wyoming, in September 2019 and has since covered 20 additional Wyoming localities. A variety of speakers met with community members to promote the school and showcase some of the successes alumni have had.

“It had a lot of energy behind it, and we decided to capitalize on that by having these events in each county of Wyoming,” Chad Baldwin, the university’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, said.

The speakers are there to mingle with the community, answer questions about the university and its programs, and hand out UW-branded items such T-shirts.

One of the keynote speakers for recent stops along the tour is UW President Ed Seidel.

“We have a relatively new president who we want to get out and meet the state, and vice versa,” Baldwin said.

Seidel has served in his position since July 2020. “...People have a chance to learn where his priorities are, where he’s putting his focus ... kind of what his objectives are.”

