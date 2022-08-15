UNL for Families: Readying back-to-school breakfasts

It’s time to start preparing for school mornings where time is limited for breakfast. The transition out of summertime is never easy but one way to be prepared is to create a list of easy, nutritious meals for one-handed breakfast that can go in the car or bus to eat.

Eating breakfast is crucial for kids to be ready to learn and energized for their school day. Benefits of eating a healthy breakfast in the morning include more energy, improved concentration, better grades and maintaining a healthy weight.

Now that it has been established that eating breakfast is important, it is also necessary to note that not all breakfasts are created equal. Better breakfasts include whole grains, protein or dairy, and a fruit or vegetable. This will provide youth with sustained energy with complex carbohydrates as well as key vitamins and minerals.

Here are some simple breakfasts that can easily be made the night before that are nutritious and delicious.

Breakfast Ideas Berry Good Overnight Oatmeal: For those of you who like to plan, try making overnight oats the night before for an easy grab and go breakfast. Simply add ½ cup of oats, ½ cup of milk, ½ cup of low-fat yogurt, and ½ cup of fruit to a container. Mix together and place in the fridge for an easy, nutritious breakfast.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie: A calcium rich breakfast that is great for breakfast on the go! Combine fat free milk, yogurt, frozen fruit, and a banana in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy on your child’s way to school for a portable, nutritious breakfast.

Banana in a Blanket: Portable is truly key on hectic mornings, but when that breakfast also only has three ingredients you know that it is a winner. Banana blankets are a crowd favorite and can easily be taken on the go. Simply lay a tortilla on a plate and spread evenly with peanut butter. Sprinkle cereal (crunchy nugget type or other variety) over peanut butter. Peel a banana and place on tortilla and roll. With whole grains, peanut butter, and banana this breakfast is full of long-lasting energy, plant-based protein, and a serving of fruit.

For complete recipes and nutrition information, check out: https://food.unl.edu/newsletter/back-school-breakfasts