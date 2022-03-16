UNMC College of Nursing in Scottsbluff accepting applications for nursing degree program

SCOTTSBLUFF — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has extended the deadline for applications to its traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program.

Applications now will be accepted through July 15. There currently are open slots for nursing students on the Scottsbluff campus, as well as on other UNMC campuses across the state.

Students can apply to the program once they have completed a majority of the 58 credit hours of required prerequisite course work, which can be completed at any accredited university, college or community college. After completing 62 credit hours in the UNMC nursing program, students earn a BSN. Prerequisites are listed on this link.

“Rapid advances in health care, rigorous new care standards and increasingly complex technology demand more education across all nursing specialties,” said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. The UNMC BSN program not only provides clinical training, but it also provides education and skills in leadership, teamwork, critical thinking, best practices, patient safety and quality improvement as it prepares students to be tomorrow’s nursing leaders, Dr. Sebastian said.

“Students who attend the UNMC campus in Scottsbluff experience the aesthetic beauty of the area and small rural community atmosphere, and family-focused environment,” said Kelly Betts, EdD, assistant dean of the Scottsbluff campus. “Faculty and staff focus on providing students with individualized assistance and resources to aid in their success in the program. The smaller classes provide students with the ability to get to know one another and form lifelong relationships.”

To meet the demand of the current shortage of registered nurses, UNMC has been working for several years on numerous strategies to expand the number of students in its bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.

With more than 1,000 students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s, post-master’s and doctoral programs across Nebraska at its five divisions, the UNMC College of Nursing is the largest program in the state. It ranks in the top tier of U.S. nursing schools in academics and grant funding.

For more information contact: Scottsbluff – Amy Frizzell, 402-472-7343, amy.fellhoelter@unmc.edu or http://www.unmc.edu/nursing.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form